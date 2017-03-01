 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 1 March 2017

U.N relief coordinator wants access to S. Sudan’s famine hit areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Eugene Owusu has appealed to all parties in the conflict to ensure immediate, safe and unhindered access across the country, a week after famine was declared in parts of the country.

JPEG - 16 kb
Deputy head of UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Eugene Owusu (YouTube Photo)

“The people of South Sudan are suffering beyond measure,” said Owusu.

“The famine that was declared last week represents only the most extreme tip of the iceberg of needs in this country. To avert further catastrophe, it is imperative that humanitarians are able to act swiftly and robustly. I implore all parties to this conflict to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law, place the plight of the people first, give aid workers unfettered access, and protect civilians," he added.

Owusu’s call follows a series of recent events which have hampered humanitarian operations and placed civilians at risk. Since late January, clashes on the Western Bank in Upper Nile have caused tens of thousands of people to flee Wau Shilluk and surrounding areas. Humanitarians remain deeply concerned regarding the safety of these civilians, many of whom are now in Kodok and Aburoc.

In South Sudan’s Jonglei state, for instance, clashes have reportedly reached new locations in recent days, causing civilians to flee. During the chaos, humanitarian compounds were reportedly looted by armed actors as well as community members.

In Central Equatoria, aid workers were denied access last week to key locations outside of Lainya town, where tens of thousands of people in need have not been reached with aid in months. And most recently, 28 humanitarians were forced to relocate from Mayendit County, Unity - one of the two counties hit by famine - this past weekend due to insecurity.

“I welcome His Excellency the President’s reassurance last week that all humanitarian organizations will have unimpeded access to needy populations across the country,” said Owusu, adding, “Time is of the essence, and lives are in the balance, so it is critical that these words be translated into concrete actions on the ground immediately.”

Insecurity and lack of access have left some 100,000 people facing starvation in parts of South Sudan where famine was declared on 20 February, and a further 1 million are on the brink of famine. By the height of the lean season in July, it is expected that some 5.5 million people will be severely food insecure across the nation.

Since December 2013, about 3.4 million people have been displaced, including nearly 1.9 million people who have been internally displaced and about 1.5 million who have fled as refugees to neighbouring countries, according reports from aid agencies.

As such, however, humanitarian organizations are urgently appealing for funding to respond to the escalating crisis, with US$1.6 billion required to provide life-saving assistance and protection to some 5.8 million people across South Sudan in 2017.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 March 08:37, by Eastern

    Currently right to access rests with the tribal junta in Juba. Kiir restricts access to SPLA-IO areas in Equatoria and Upper Nile. This in itself amounts to war crime: using famine to exterminate human lives...

    repondre message

  • 1 March 08:44, by Dengda

    president top achievement and top news, more displaced and starvation give him credit of being full control of the country. His legacy at best like during the movement where all his combatants died due to poor plan and lack of strategy to tackle army. Akumda, Dinka General Mapurdit, Manthianganyoor and tiger this is your great news put your head high as your fellows South Sudanese are suffering!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Wedding in Juba - How can you tell if a bridegroom works for Nilepet? 2017-02-24 05:25:41 By Deng Kiir Akok The Nile Petroleum Corporation is a national Oil and Gas Corporation, which engages in oil exploration, production and marketing. Famous for its abbreviation Nilepet has been a (...)

Bashir’s congratulation for Trump remains double-edged sword 2017-02-21 08:47:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a note to the readers of this article about my use of the phrase double-edged sword. It means that Omar al-Bashir’s Speedy congratulation offer to Donald Trump (...)

South Sudan: Why ’NO’ for peace and ’YES’ for war 2017-02-20 20:45:12 By Tor Madira Machier The region and the International community has been on a campaign in a bid to end the civil war in South Sudan right after its inception in December 2013, yet the very (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.