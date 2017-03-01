South Sudan President sacks two state governors

February 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has issued an executive order sacking two state governors and replacing them with new officials.
- South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)
The changes, the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) announced, saw removal of Abraham Makoi, the Western Lakes governor and his Eastern Lakes state counterpart, Rin Tueny Mabor from their posts.
Kiir appointed Matur Chut Dhuol as Makoi’s successor, while Bior Philip replaced Mabor.
No reasons were, however, cited in the republican order for these new changes.
(ST)
