South Sudan President sacks two state governors

February 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has issued an executive order sacking two state governors and replacing them with new officials.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The changes, the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) announced, saw removal of Abraham Makoi, the Western Lakes governor and his Eastern Lakes state counterpart, Rin Tueny Mabor from their posts.

Kiir appointed Matur Chut Dhuol as Makoi’s successor, while Bior Philip replaced Mabor.

No reasons were, however, cited in the republican order for these new changes.

(ST)

  • 1 March 06:38, by Gabriel KK

    What on earth is President Kiir Upto! Changing leaders like clothes is among the causes of instability in the Country. We want a constitution that will enable citizens to elect governors so that they are held accountable by their electorates. God save our Country!!

    • 1 March 08:30, by Midit Mitot

      One man interest is the problem, removed and appointed his own relatives shit!

  • 1 March 06:39, by Gabriel KK

    What on earth is President Kiir Upto! Changing leaders like clothes is among the causes of instability in the Country. We want a constitution that will enable citizens to elect governors so that they are held accountable by their electorates. God save our Country!!

  • 1 March 06:45, by Dalta Cirea

    It happen only in incompetence government lead by dictator to appoint and remove after one month. South Sudan is cures for its leader. God have a mercy on innocent South Sudanese.

  • 1 March 07:58, by Ram Mi Ran

    These Dinka president is really ruining South Sudan.I have never seen and heard president like Salva kiir on earth relieving and appointing people within one day.He is playing with South Sudanese politicians.

  • 1 March 07:58, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Mistake after mistake and President Kiir never learn from his mistakes. My advice to you is that you need to stop your executive power because it messes up the country.

