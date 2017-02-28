 
 
 
Tuesday 28 February 2017

South Sudan claims U.S. supports national dialogue

February 28, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government has commended the position of the new United States administration which has rejected attempts pushing for a new political initiative to resuscitate the faltering peace agreement.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up (AFP Photo)

A high-ranking presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration Trump has pledged to support the national dialogue process led by President Salva Kiir and shows no interest in supporting a new political initiate to renegotiate the agreement signed in August 2015.

“We have been getting positive signals and assurances of support for national dialogue from the new administration of President Donald Trump. There have been high-level engagements over the past days between the office of the president and officials from U.S. State Department,” a presidential aide said on Tuesday.

Also, Gordon Buay, a South Sudanese diplomat based in Washington told Sudan Tribune during a separate interview on Tuesday that the U.S. administration was supportive of the national dialogue as the best way to resolve political issues in the country.

“As the government, we commend the new US administration for supporting the national dialogue which our president has declared. The dialogue is the only way to chart the way forward and President Salva Kiir and the transitional government of national unity is committed to finding a solution. The president and the First Vice President, Gen. Taban Deng Gai, are committed to end this situation and to bring peace and stability to the country,” said Buay.

The diplomat described Trump administration as supportive to national dialogue than a new political initiative, including attempts and views advocating for new peace talks.

South Sudanese opposition criticises the national dialogue initiative launched by President Kiir. They say this process intrinsically is not valid because it should be inclusive and comprehensive. Also, they reject that he appoint himself as its chairman.

The opponents point that the dialogue should not be confused with the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCRSS) which provides to implement security arrangements including the ceasefire and the formation of a national government tasked with the political reforms.

(ST)

