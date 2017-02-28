Sudanese security says ready to maintain stability in the country

February 28, 2017 (PORT SUDAN) - A senior official at Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has boasted of the highly sophisticated network of relations, expertise and professionalism enjoyed by his agency.

NISS’s director-general Mohammed Atta

As part of institutional reforms to restore a democratic rule in Sudan, the national dialogue conference agreed to reduce the large power of the security apparatus mainly directed against the media and opposition forces.

Nowadays the parliament is discussing a reform to limit its power to providing analysis of information relevant to the external and internal security of the country and the protection of vital national interests.

NISS deputy director Osama Mukhtar underscored that his agency is “ready to work day and night to maintain security and stability of the homeland”.

Mukhtar, who addressed the celebration of the Red Sea state on the occasion of granting NISS the military medal of achievement and accomplishment star by the Sudanese presidency Tuesday, said the agency is “standing on solid ground that is backed by its long history of efforts and giving and professionalism”.

According to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), Mukhtar said the NISS is actively engaging in maintaining regional and international security, pointing the agency “enjoys a network of relations and accumulated expertise which it has employed to serve the national security of the country”.

The security official said the NISS is committed to its social responsibility and accessible to all sectors and segments of the society, pointing their projects have covered the whole country especially in the fields of health, education, services, culture, sports and houses of worship.

He pointed the NISS gave particular attention and support to the youth, students, woman and children sectors, adding the “society is the original incubator of the agency and from which it derives its energy” and seeks to achieve and preserve its interests and security.

Mukhtar described the granting of the medals to the NISS by the presidency as “necklace of honour,” saying it promotes the role played by the agency.