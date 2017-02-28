 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 28 February 2017

Sudanese security says ready to maintain stability in the country

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 28, 2017 (PORT SUDAN) - A senior official at Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has boasted of the highly sophisticated network of relations, expertise and professionalism enjoyed by his agency.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
NISS’s director-general Mohammed Atta

As part of institutional reforms to restore a democratic rule in Sudan, the national dialogue conference agreed to reduce the large power of the security apparatus mainly directed against the media and opposition forces.

Nowadays the parliament is discussing a reform to limit its power to providing analysis of information relevant to the external and internal security of the country and the protection of vital national interests.

NISS deputy director Osama Mukhtar underscored that his agency is “ready to work day and night to maintain security and stability of the homeland”.

Mukhtar, who addressed the celebration of the Red Sea state on the occasion of granting NISS the military medal of achievement and accomplishment star by the Sudanese presidency Tuesday, said the agency is “standing on solid ground that is backed by its long history of efforts and giving and professionalism”.

According to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), Mukhtar said the NISS is actively engaging in maintaining regional and international security, pointing the agency “enjoys a network of relations and accumulated expertise which it has employed to serve the national security of the country”.

The security official said the NISS is committed to its social responsibility and accessible to all sectors and segments of the society, pointing their projects have covered the whole country especially in the fields of health, education, services, culture, sports and houses of worship.

He pointed the NISS gave particular attention and support to the youth, students, woman and children sectors, adding the “society is the original incubator of the agency and from which it derives its energy” and seeks to achieve and preserve its interests and security.

Mukhtar described the granting of the medals to the NISS by the presidency as “necklace of honour,” saying it promotes the role played by the agency.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Wedding in Juba - How can you tell if a bridegroom works for Nilepet? 2017-02-24 05:25:41 By Deng Kiir Akok The Nile Petroleum Corporation is a national Oil and Gas Corporation, which engages in oil exploration, production and marketing. Famous for its abbreviation Nilepet has been a (...)

Bashir’s congratulation for Trump remains double-edged sword 2017-02-21 08:47:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a note to the readers of this article about my use of the phrase double-edged sword. It means that Omar al-Bashir’s Speedy congratulation offer to Donald Trump (...)

South Sudan: Why ’NO’ for peace and ’YES’ for war 2017-02-20 20:45:12 By Tor Madira Machier The region and the International community has been on a campaign in a bid to end the civil war in South Sudan right after its inception in December 2013, yet the very (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.