February 27, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan’s opposition People’s Liberal Party (PLP) has said it supports the national dialogue initiative that was announced by President Salva Kiir in December last year.

People’s Liberal Party (PLP) leader Peter Mayen Majongdit (ST)

“We support the national dialogue, but we have reservation on some issues; we look at the national dialogue as an opportunity to rebuild the country if the principles of openness, inclusivity is applied,” said Peter Majongdit, the PLP chairperson.

The national dialogue, he said, should be seen as an opportunity to address the country’s future as well governance systems because most of the country issues are centered at the heart of governance, including the rule of law and human right.

“When we talk of political future that means citizens must be well aware when the country goes for elections and when a new leadership comes into power to avoid power struggle through arms and suffering of citizens, yet issues to do with the constitution and limiting of presidential terms must be addressed,” said Majongdit.

“Presidential terms limit and separation of army from politics is the kind of unspoken truth that must be addressed for the sake of coexistence and national building," he added.

Last week, the South Sudanese leader said the national dialogue he declared last year was not meant to consolidate his grip on to power.

"I also want to make it absolutely clear to those who question and doubt our intentions and to our regional and international partners that the National Dialogue initiative is not a trick, a delaying tactic or a calculated strategy by the government to consolidate its grip on power as anti-peace elements claim”, he told MPs on Tuesday.

President Kiir said he saw no logic of playing tricks, but was working to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the country and uniting people as part of his duties.

“We are not in the business of playing trick, we are a government and our business is to work for the unity of the people of South Sudan, protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this land and to uphold our constitutional and international obligations, he added.

Kiir, however, called upon members of the country’s opposition and partners to the 2015 peace deal to put aside doubts and join him and members of his administration in the restoration of peace by uniting the population.

