Former state-media director abandons rebellion

February 27, 2017 (JUBA) – A leading member of South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) has abandoned rebellion and joined President Salva Kiir’s faction, citing what he described as “radical members” surrounding the opposition leadership in Juba.

JPEG - 36.1 kb
Major General Khamis Abdel-Latif Kachuol greets rebel leader Riek Machar at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on 24 January 2015 (ST)

General Khamis Abdallatif Chawul, who resigned from the government in 2014 and joined rebels under the leadership of ex-First Vice President Riek Machar, resigned on Sunday and declared his intention to join President Kiir.

Khamis was appointed the Governor South Sudan’s Lakes state in 2014. However, when the peace agreement was signed in August 2015, Khamis returned to Juba, but remained with First Vice President Taban Deng, who replaced Machar last year.

In his resignation letter, Khamis said Taban is “surrounded by radical members” who are bent on targeting the Dinka, South Sudan’s largest tribe.

“I have seen and discovered that the (SPM in) opposition is targeting Dinka as a tribe which President Kiir hails from,” said Khamis in his two-paged letter.

“The opposition has managed to instigate other South Sudanese tribes against Dinka tribe which I hailed from,” he added.

Members of the armed opposition faction are yet to respond to Khamis’s resignation.

(ST)

  28 February 07:21, by Liberator

    Dear Readers

    in 2005 Late Dr John Garang told Riak Machar that I will forgive you but what you did to the southerners in 1991 will not for give you in the history of South Sudan , so forgive Mr. Khmis but the history will remain like a scar on his body forever and ever

    repondre message

    28 February 07:34, by Joyuma John

      This is a time to learn from on and off rebellion, when joining rebellion Jienge is killing, rapping, corrupt and all those negative adjectives that you can mention, when abandoned rebellion Jienge turn Horney, it is now a time for our people to read between the lines of this political games being play by fool and cheap politicians.

      repondre message

  28 February 07:25, by Independent Thinker

    Dear all,

    Khamis is not a politician at all and he is man a of Dinka

    repondre message

  28 February 07:32, by Cienzhiel Lual and Lul

    stupid liberators Khamis is together with Taban not Riek incase of 1991 Dinkas are the first who shoot the fire then juba massacre is unforgotable and no forgiveness

    repondre message

  28 February 07:43, by Kush Natives

    Look at these foods searching! What's this? President need to watch out very carefully! This going out and coming in MUST stop immediately! Anyway, Mr. Khamis, you're welcome back this time. But, don't screw up next trying to follow those fools. This is actually the results of meaningless rebellion. Riek Machar's rebellion is shrinking enormously.

    repondre message

  28 February 07:48, by Kush Natives

    Those of Fair Man, Midit, Eastern, Hamil and alike MUST start an asylum status before they're detained and get lock up without an investigation into their cases.

    repondre message

