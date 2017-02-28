 
 
 
Pope Francis says considering visiting S. Sudan

Pope Francis speaks with the Sudanese Cardinal Gabriel Zubeir as they pose for a collective picture with the members of the joint Sudanese South Sudanese delegation on January 20, 2016 (Photo Obsservatore Romano)

February 27, 2017 (JUBA) – Pope Francis said the Vatican is considering a visit to the war-torn South Sudan if security situation allows.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church was invited by South Sudanese Anglican, Presbyterian and Catholic churches.

“We are looking at whether it is possible, or if the situation down there is too dangerous. But we have to do it, because they – the three [Christian communities] – together desire peace, and they are working together for peace,” said Pope Francis, speaking during a visit to All Saints Anglican Church in Rome on Sunday.

Vatican Radio reported that Pope Francis’ staffs are “studying the possibility.”

South Sudan bishops from the three main churches also asked the Holy Father to come along with Justin Welby, the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury.

Pope Francis said that “the Anglican, Presbyterian, and Catholic” bishops of South Sudan had come to ask him: “Please, come to South Sudan, even for a day, but don’t come alone, come with Justin Welby”, the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, Vatican Radio reported.

The South Sudanese bishops said in a letter released on weekends that the Pope is “concerned and already praying for the difficulties facing the people of the young country.”

South Sudan entered the fourth year of work this year – a conflict that has displaced two million people from their homes and triggered a famine in two counties hosting 100,000 people.

(ST)

