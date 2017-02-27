 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 February 2017

S. Sudan’s unity government likely to rule till 2021: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 27, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) could, after implementing the 2015 peace agreement in good faith, remain in power until 2021, a prominent member of the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) has said.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The peace agreement, Aldo Ajou Deng Akuei said, still requires total restoration of national security, the unification of South Sudan army (SPLA), the reconciliation process, accountability and hybrid court, national census, the election commission law and the making of the permanent Constitution before any elections.

The JCE is a group of veteran politicians who advise President Salva Kiir on political issues.

“Two years will not be enough to get the weakened country back on its feet. Let’s be sincere, elections will not take place in 2018 if we mean genuine implementation of the peace deal in good faith. I think there are very strong reasons for TGoNU to continue into 2021, to be fair to ourselves and others”, Akuei posted on his Facebook.

The JCE official also cast doubt on whether the elections could be held on time because the people of South Sudan are not in their homes.

“Thousands are internally displaced. About 450,000 have crossed our borders to neighbouring countries, seeking refuge. And about 5,000,000 are facing lack of food in the whole country. With all these problems, we have no money to implement the peace deal. The international is not ready or committed to assist South Sudan”, he said.

The accord, Akuei stressed, has been overloaded with “a very huge national agenda”, requiring time implement it with care and trust.

In August last year, President Kiir called for an early election, two years ahead of schedule and before the completion of the implementation of the peace deal, which recommends a lot of institutional and political reforms for two and a half years of the transitional period.

He said the reason for calling for an early election is to avoid attempts to ascend to the office by other means than elections, claiming some people may take advantage of lack of new mandate from the people.

"We need to hear the voice of the people. If [we] don’t do so, may be someone will wake up one day and declare a coup,” Kiir told country’s lawmakers, without hinting on whether he would step down from power.

Elections in the war-ravaged nation , in accordance with the timetable outlined in the 2015 peace agreement, are to be conducted in 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 February 22:38, by Naath

    The Dinka tribal gangs advisors to Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir are making all kind of accuses for their criminal leader to stay in power for as long as he is alive. Your mismanagement of country’s resources, your loot for money, your killings tactic, divided and rule, and your lies is known worldwide. It is just a matter of time you will be defeated no later than 2020.

    repondre message

    • 27 February 22:58, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      President Kiir, also does not mean to be in power or in politics more than beyond than 2018,
      Kiir, will step aside through ballot not by war or dirty politics being axecrisse by army’s group in the country.

      repondre message

  • 27 February 23:06, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Those who are claiming to over throw Mr. Kiir by force are dreaming negativitly
    Kiir, will be ousted through democratically change. meaning that election
    Let us listen to Mr. President national dialogue which he scheduled in last year

    repondre message

  • 27 February 23:11, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Those who are friends to Riek Machar, should convince Mr Riek Machar to come back for nation building with Kiirdit, one cannot claps itself.
    South Sudan, will change itself automatically without leaders if Riek Machar accept president calls for peace in war ton country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Wedding in Juba - How can you tell if a bridegroom works for Nilepet? 2017-02-24 05:25:41 By Deng Kiir Akok The Nile Petroleum Corporation is a national Oil and Gas Corporation, which engages in oil exploration, production and marketing. Famous for its abbreviation Nilepet has been a (...)

Bashir’s congratulation for Trump remains double-edged sword 2017-02-21 08:47:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a note to the readers of this article about my use of the phrase double-edged sword. It means that Omar al-Bashir’s Speedy congratulation offer to Donald Trump (...)

South Sudan: Why ’NO’ for peace and ’YES’ for war 2017-02-20 20:45:12 By Tor Madira Machier The region and the International community has been on a campaign in a bid to end the civil war in South Sudan right after its inception in December 2013, yet the very (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.