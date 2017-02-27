 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 February 2017

Sudan not happy with France’s hosting of SLM’s Abdel-Wahid: FM says

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government expressed discontent over France hosting of armed groups leaders particularly Abdel-Whaid al-Nur who refuses to join the African Union-brokered peace process, said the foreign ministry on Sunday.

JPEG - 13.8 kb
SLM Leader Abdel Wahid Al-Nur (AP)

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour received on Sunday the visiting French Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Stéphane Gruenberg who visits Khartoum for the first time since his appointment.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to improve it.

"The French envoy expressed confidence that relations would witness significant progress in the economic and political fields, after a recent meeting of the joint political consultations and the suspension of U.S. sanctions on Sudan," said a statement released by the

"For his part, the Foreign Minister expressed the government of Sudan dissatisfactions with France’s hosting of rebel Abdel Wahid Mohamed al-Nur while he rejects calls for dialogue. Khidir further added that the minister pointed to the presence in France of other "opposition groups that work to incite to violence and the change of government with non-peaceful ways," Khidir further said.

The presence of Abdel Wahid al-Nur in France was a source of troubles in the bilateral relations, but Paris says they hope to convince him to join the African Union-led peace process to end the armed conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Al-Nur refuses to negotiate with the government since the failure of Abuja peace process in 2006. He says that the Sudanese authorities have to disarm militias, provide security for the displaced persons and civilians in Darfur and restitute grabbed land. He further insists that any talks should only deal with the root causes of the conflict, not its consequences.

During a meeting held earlier this month in Paris, the two countries agreed to work together for peace in Sudan and neighbouring countries. France hopes to work with Khartoum to bring stability in the Central African Republic.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Wedding in Juba - How can you tell if a bridegroom works for Nilepet? 2017-02-24 05:25:41 By Deng Kiir Akok The Nile Petroleum Corporation is a national Oil and Gas Corporation, which engages in oil exploration, production and marketing. Famous for its abbreviation Nilepet has been a (...)

Bashir’s congratulation for Trump remains double-edged sword 2017-02-21 08:47:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a note to the readers of this article about my use of the phrase double-edged sword. It means that Omar al-Bashir’s Speedy congratulation offer to Donald Trump (...)

South Sudan: Why ’NO’ for peace and ’YES’ for war 2017-02-20 20:45:12 By Tor Madira Machier The region and the International community has been on a campaign in a bid to end the civil war in South Sudan right after its inception in December 2013, yet the very (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.