Sudan not happy with France’s hosting of SLM’s Abdel-Wahid: FM says

February 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government expressed discontent over France hosting of armed groups leaders particularly Abdel-Whaid al-Nur who refuses to join the African Union-brokered peace process, said the foreign ministry on Sunday.

SLM Leader Abdel Wahid Al-Nur (AP)

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour received on Sunday the visiting French Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Stéphane Gruenberg who visits Khartoum for the first time since his appointment.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to improve it.

"The French envoy expressed confidence that relations would witness significant progress in the economic and political fields, after a recent meeting of the joint political consultations and the suspension of U.S. sanctions on Sudan," said a statement released by the

"For his part, the Foreign Minister expressed the government of Sudan dissatisfactions with France’s hosting of rebel Abdel Wahid Mohamed al-Nur while he rejects calls for dialogue. Khidir further added that the minister pointed to the presence in France of other "opposition groups that work to incite to violence and the change of government with non-peaceful ways," Khidir further said.

The presence of Abdel Wahid al-Nur in France was a source of troubles in the bilateral relations, but Paris says they hope to convince him to join the African Union-led peace process to end the armed conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Al-Nur refuses to negotiate with the government since the failure of Abuja peace process in 2006. He says that the Sudanese authorities have to disarm militias, provide security for the displaced persons and civilians in Darfur and restitute grabbed land. He further insists that any talks should only deal with the root causes of the conflict, not its consequences.

During a meeting held earlier this month in Paris, the two countries agreed to work together for peace in Sudan and neighbouring countries. France hopes to work with Khartoum to bring stability in the Central African Republic.

(ST)