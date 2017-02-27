 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels accuse army of burning villages, lootings

February 26, 2017 (PAGAK) - South Sudan rebels have accused government forces of allegedly looting and burning down villages of civilians around Yuai, a former stronghold of the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) forces.

JPEG - 33 kb
Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside of the capital Juba on April 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

Col. William Gatjiath Deng says pro-government forces launched another attack on the position held by the SPLA-IO on Saturday morning.

“In response to this aggression, the gallant SPLA-IO forces under the command of Lt General Wang Chiok Koryom of SPLA-IO Sector Three (3) engaged the Juba regime soldiers just as they were leaving Yuai and pursued them towards Wariwar to the west Yuai,” he said in a statement.

It added, “At the time of this press, the gallant SPLA-IO forces have so far counted some fifty-three (53) bodies of dead and rotting Juba regime soldiers, including members of the Sudanese rebels, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and SPLM-North (SPLM-N)”.

He said, two militarily land cruisers mounted with BM12 and 14, each four barrels and a good number of light machine guns were seized in "good conditions".

“It should be recalled that the Juba regime is still trying its best in provoking a regional war. While the Juba regime has succeeded in luring Egyptian air force into bombing SPLA-IO positions in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile States, the same regime is asking Ethiopia to counter Egyptian influence in South Sudan,” stressed Col. Deng.

However, the spokesperson for South Sudan army, Brig. Gen Lual Ruai Koang was not immediately available to react to the armed opposition’s claims.

An estimated 3.5 million people have been displaced by conflict in the country and 5 million are in urgent need of food due to conflict and economic instability, aid agencies said early last week.

(ST)

  • 27 February 08:26, by Eastern

    The war theatre should be left yo the armed belligerents, the unarmed civilians must vacate the theatre.

    Thanks,

    The Eastern Rock

    • 27 February 08:56, by Midit Mitot

      Those idiots will be out of Lou Nuer land sooner general Gatjiath, Wariwaar is almost to Pajut.

    • 27 February 09:29, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are right, unarmed civilians should be allowed to leave war zones, but there are two things connect with this article.
      1- IO are still crying for losing Yuai
      2- IO is holding unarmed civilians to protect their necks from SPLA.

      Eastern, this is war you are calling for day and night through internet. War is war, people killed, properties destroyed, development stops.

      • 27 February 10:23, by Eastern

        South Sudan,

        If you have any problem with Internet, please stop its usage. The internet is the fastest and secure means of communication. You, "Brig." Lul Ruai and I are using it. What’s your problem?

  • 27 February 08:36, by Liberator

    Nonsense ,Lou Nuer white army refused to fight their government ,Khac-loor Ya Nyigats

  • 27 February 08:58, by Independent Thinker

    Dear brothers and sisters,

    SPLA are not professional army and they are groups of unprofessional army with tittle education plus their Kiir

  • 27 February 09:58, by Lou Nuer The Great

    hey stupid jienges SPLA IO defeat your fuckin mathiang anyoor in yuai and the gallant forces pursued them to wariwar north of patuet SPLA IO vivaaaaaaaaaa

  • 27 February 10:14, by Sadam Kuikoy

    I said this on day one when they entered to Yaui that Borchaar’s land will be the graveyard of Nuer-wew and mathiang a ngoth.

    768 dead bodies counted in Mottot battle and they were hotly pursued beyond Yuai(Wariwar)

    Borchar juoyo naath,Borchar Riawe naath.
    Victory is certain.

  • 27 February 10:25, by Eastern

    The Mathiang Anyoors should not be allowed to venture beyond Pathai and Karam; they shouldn’t be allowed to reach Waat!

