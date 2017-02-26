 
 
 
Rebecca Garang says Kiir bears responsibility for South Sudan famine

Rebecca Garang (Al Jazeera Photo)
February 26, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese former Presidential Adviser and Rebecca Garang Sunday called on President Salva Kiir to step down saying he is responsible for the famine that hits the country and war crimes.

In an interview with UpFront show on Al Jazeera TV on Friday, the widow of SPLM founder John Garang said Salva Kiir is to blame for the recently declared famine in the country

“Of course it’s the leader, President Salva Kiir” she said. Because it is a manmade famine. So anything been done in the country good or bad is always go to the President," she said.

Last week, United Nations that than 100,000 people in South Sudan are experiencing famine, and millions are threatened by starvation if the international community fails to act soon.

The South Sudan government have officially declared the famine in Leer and Mayendit counties in Unity State, with a combination of war and drought having a devastating impact on those affected.

But Garang disputed this figure saying it is very little. "The estimate is higher than that".

Asked about the perpetrators and victims of the three-year conflict in South Sudan; she said that troop loyal to the President Salva Kiir from the Dinka tribe targeted the Nuer people of the former First Vice President Riek Machar.

"But when the crisis of July 7th started (the conflict) engulfed the whole South Sudan," she added.

Developing her view on the way out of the current political crisis, Garang called for a genuine and inclusive dialogue that gather all the political forces to discuss matters of concern, pointing that the government is not doing anything for them.

Also, she was keen to distinguish between her call for a national dialogue and that of President Salva Kiir.

"President Kiir called for a dialogue and he appointed himself to be the patron of the dialogue when he’s a party to the problem," she said.

When Garand further was asked if she calls on Kiir to stand down she said "Yes. He has to".

Regarding the bad human rights record of the South Sudanese government before the December 2013 crisis, Garand who was the presidential adviser on Human Rights and Gender said Kiir refused to listen to her advices.

"Event to get an appointment it was very difficult, very hard. it can go sometimes for six months," she disclosed.

Before the eruption of the armed conflict in South Sudan by the end of 2013, Rebecca joined Machar and the former SPLM Secretary General Pagan Amum in their call for political reforms and to fight corruption in the country

(ST)

  • 27 February 00:57, by Naath

    The Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir is responsible for all crimes committed in South Sudan. To all South Sudanese and countrymates please do not call Salva Kiir "president" anymore because he has reduced himself from being president to Dinka tribal gangs leader. Kiir is the most foolish, power hungry and tribal gangs leader.

    repondre message

  • 27 February 01:07, by pabaak

    so you think you’re not part of it? if you do not collaborate with master of all time rebellion, you and so called G- ten then South Sudan should be fine now, the Oil facilities that was destroyed by your rebels could have produced enough oil products for home used and export to earn hard currency.

    repondre message

    • 27 February 01:19, by Malakal county Simon

      That’s true because if the illiterate president did not cooked the fake coup, we won’t be here today crying about the man-made famine...... Kiir Must go is the only solution

      repondre message

    • 27 February 01:20, by pabaak

      it will be bazire idea if you attributed failure to President alone and pretended yourself to be clean, no country can be build by president without participation of all people at different level wether in Government, business and even at community level. Don’t you know that John Garang without SPLA as an army could have not achieve any success to bring S. Sudan independent

      repondre message

      • 27 February 01:32, by pabaak

        long time ago John said about politician that like rotted item that can’t find market in political arena, so your so called educated you think are qualified are like rotted items that can not be qualified to lead S.Sudanese, if they think can steal power by force then are gravely wrong, old days are gone when somebody will clamp power by force, because they know that can not compete the election

        repondre message

  • 27 February 02:05, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Nyandeng, please leave us alone. You and your son Mabior are traitors, conspirators to South Sudan people and nurturers, harbor-ers, to Machar and his supporters. You are good for nothing. You better to enjoy your life in an exile with your son.

    repondre message

  • 27 February 02:07, by Atemjak

    It is not Kiir alone, say we SPLM have failed South Sudanese people either SPLM-ig, SPLM-io or SPLM detentist. Tell us what did detentist do to avoid the suffering of S.Sudanese people, tell us what did SPLM-io do to avoid the suffering of the people other than waging arms smuggling and preaching tribalism, as for the government we know it well too. Stop scapegoat Rebecca Garang accept the reality

    repondre message

  • 27 February 02:12, by Atemjak

    Can someone remind Rebecca Garang that Dinka were killed in Malakal, Bor, Akobo and Nasir she seem to have been misinformed or she live out of ignorance.

    repondre message

Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

