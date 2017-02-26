 
 
 
South Darfur transports Jebel Marra pupils to safe areas for examinations

Pupils of Masteriha school in North Darfur state on 26 November 2014 (UNAMID photo)
February 25, 2017 (NYALA) - South Darfur ministry of education has requested the state government to provide the necessary support to transport and accommodate pupils from three areas in Jebel Marra to safe areas where they can participate in the examination for the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE).

South Darfur Minister of Education Mohamed Abdallah Hisham, Saturday said his ministry need the support of the state government to transport pupils from Eastern Jebel Marra locality to Marshang area in the Unity locality.

He added they also have to gather pupils from two other areas in Kass locality of Jebel Marra due to the security condition in the surrounding areas, as they have used to do every year since the eruption of Darfur crisis.

Jebel Marra, which spans over three states including North, Central and South Darfur, was the theatre of clashes last year between the government forces and a rebel faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid al-Nur.

However, the government has allowed humanitarian groups to reach the conflict-affected areas after banning it for several years. Government officials say they defeated the rebels but admit the existence of some pockets at the top of Jebel Marra.

Hisham praised the efforts exerted by the security committee in Kass to prepare the examination centres and to provide the housing for the pupils during their stay period.

According to the minister, over 38 thousand pupils will participate this year at the CPE examination and 198 centres have been prepared to receive them on 4 March.

(ST)

