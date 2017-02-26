 
 
 
Kenya bank denies involvement in S. Sudan money transfer

February 25, 2017 (JUBA)- EcoBank, a Kenyan-owned commercial financial institution has denied involvement in the $ 10 million allegedly transferred to it by a former South Sudan general who resigned from the military last week.

JPEG - 47 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo (R) with commander of presidential guards Maj. Gen. Marial Chanuong at Juba airport on November 5, 2014 (ST).

The South Sudanese government said it is tracing its missing money to accounts at three Kenya-owned banks.

The three accounts are linked to Lt. Gen Thomas Cirillo, the ex-deputy chief of staff for logistics and his kin, Fueni Cirillo.

But Ecobank, in a statement, said documents, including a bank statement, which bears its letterhead were falsified.

“We wish to confirm we neither hold the account number published in The Star newspaper nor have any accounts that bear names similar to what was mentioned in The Star report. Furthermore, the bank statements published in the newspaper are falsified,” the bank said in a statement.

Eco bank said there are glaring inconsistencies in the story and documentation relied on to publish the report, including a non-existent account number, non-existent account names and a wrong branch address.

“The story indicated that $10 million had been stolen from the South Sudan government and stashed in three Kenyan banks, among them Ecobank Kenya. We wish to emphatically state that we adhere to strong anti-money laundering policies, as well as Know Your Customer procedures in line with best practice and regulatory requirements,” the Kenyan-owned bank further stated.

“We conduct our business professionally, ethically, with integrity and in accordance with Kenyan laws and regulations, as well as international best practice and have put in place a robust vetting process aimed at ensuring Ecobank Group and all its affiliates are not used as conduits of money laundering,” it stressed.

Meanwhile, Ecobank said it has not yet received any official request from South Sudan authorities on the money issue.

The South Sudanese army chief of staff, in a letter dated 9 February, said the cash went missing after Cirillo resigned his job and defected from South Sudan army (SPLA).

In the letter Gen. Paul Awan requested Renish Omullo, South Sudan’s special envoy to Germany on international and regional affairs, to trace and return the money, allegedly transacted in US dollars. On 10 February, Omullo wrote to Kenya’s foreign affairs cabinet secretary. Amina Mohamed requesting that bank accounts held by the Cirillos be frozen.

Cirillo was described in the letter as a former SPLA officer and “fugitive” in Kenya who stole over $10 million. In his resignation, Cirillo accused President Salva Kiir and army’s top leaders of "abuses" and "pushing a tribal agenda" in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 February 08:35, by jubaone

    This statement has proved right our assertion that Gen Cirillo is indeed an upright, clean and professional Equatorian soldier. The Malong benydit and bandit has no evidence. He poorly did his homework and should have hired more professional kenyan forgers to fake such documents. Try aqain jienge losers.

    repondre message

  • 26 February 08:41, by South South

    The best way to deal with this issue is to hand over this wicked, runway, thief and coward general to government of South Sudan to be questioned. He knows where he put $10 million. These banks will not tell the truth or the money will be in their banks in different names. What a wicked coward general who got this high rank because of Affirmative Action in 1991!!!!!!

    repondre message

    • 26 February 09:42, by jubaone

      South Sudan,
      Your jienge benydits and bandits still have to answer to the Sentry Report which gave compelling evidence of money stealing. Just accept that your nothing other than congenital liars, thieves and losers. The best a jienge can do is simply look after cows. There I can’t discuss and dispute with you. Pls. leave the thinking to us Equatorians.

      repondre message

      • 26 February 09:48, by South South

        Jubaone,

        You are really a very struggling person. Please show me where I mentioned Equatorians in my comment above. Iam talking about one wicked thief person called Thomas Carillio. Looking after cows is the best job ever human being dream of. Not looking after monkeys and spray with monkeys pop.

        repondre message

        • 26 February 09:59, by jubaone

          South South,
          Gen.Cirillo completed military training at Wad Seidna and Sandhurst academies. Kiir and Malong are bush generals who lack discipline, accountability and integrity. Hopeless generlas who can’t get their own foot soldiers under control. You can teach a fool how to use a gun in just 5 mins but may need 50 years to carry a pen. This is the reality of jienge generals.

          repondre message

  • 26 February 09:50, by Fair Man

    South Sudan
    When sympathizes with your JCE ignorant and imaginations of things. Thomas Cirilo was not fed on animal cows. He nursed and breastfed by a loving mother. Unlike your JCE Generals who started feeding on cows milk from cattle comes on day one of their life on earth, hence grown up with shattered memory. The ECO Bank proved your claims unfounded and try another lie.

    repondre message

    • 26 February 09:58, by South South

      Fairman,

      I know Thomas Carillio was not fed with cow’s milk, I know that very well. Maybe he was fed with monkey’s pop. Read this article again. ECO bank was reacting to another news paper, not government of South Sudan. Government of South Sudan has concrete evidences against this wicked runaway general. We will get him soon, just wait and see.

      repondre message

      • 26 February 10:06, by jubaone

        South South,
        The jienge is a hopeless and bitter loser. You have lost this case just as you faked the 2013 and 2016 coups. All bogus lies. You’re congenital liars and you even fake academic certificates and military ranks. Now all people know that jienges like to cook stories, ranks, certificates without working for them. Satan’s adopted children.

        repondre message

        • 26 February 10:14, by South South

          Junaone,

          You are talking like a child. When did Thomas Carillon go the court to clear himself from corruption to call it a lost case? The guy is still under investigation and civilize people wait until the end of investigation to throw away the story or accept it. You can not steal and when caught you say " I am not the only thief here, there are others around". Judge will send to jail.

          repondre message

  • 26 February 09:58, by Fair Man

    South Sudan
    When will your JCE thugs clear their names from Sentry, Weapon of Mass Corruption reports, Dura Scandal involving your pocket companies etc? We are waiting to see justice done to South Sudanese by these criminals who looted public coffers for their selfish interests and expected to be glorified as rich and leaders with ill-gotten wealth. The peace will come when those thugs are tried.

    repondre message

    • 26 February 10:06, by South South

      Fair Man,

      This is very primitive and simple thinking from you. I can not sit here and support anyone involve in corruption including my Dinka. Anyone involve in corruption including your wicked thief called Thomas Carillon must face justices. This is the simple way of civilize people. Iam with you if your right and I am against you if you are wrong. Your thief general is wrong.

      repondre message

      • 26 February 10:16, by jubaone

        South South,
        First let benydit and bandit Malong get the stolen money back before he accuses Gen. Cirillo who is going to file a law case against defamation. Malong a former hospital cleaner (farash) in Malakal civil hospital in the 60s to 70s isa known impostor and wayward thug. Even as governor of NBG, he took all state money to build Malong Academy. A self-made millionaire and rogue.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

