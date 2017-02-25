 
 
 
Sudan loses UN vote rights over dues debts

UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

February 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nation General Assembly has suspended the voting rights of six member states including the Sudan over non-payment of dues.

"As of 21 February 2017, the following six Member States are in arrears under the terms of Article 19 and the General Assembly decided that they will not be permitted to vote in the Assembly until the end of its 71st session," says a statement published on the UN website.

The countries concerned by the suspension are Cabo Verde, Libya, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, Vanuatu and Venezuela.

A UN report on the UN budget indicate that the level of outstanding payments to the UN Member States is currently $588 million, but there is no mention about the arrears of each country.

Under Article 19 of the UN Charter, a Member State in arrears in the payment of its dues in an amount that equals or exceeds the contributions due for two preceding years can lose its vote in the General Assembly.

Sudan’s voting right had been suspended in 2012. At the time it had arrears of approximately $1m." But it recovered its right in February 2013.

(ST)

Comment on this article



