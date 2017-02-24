 
 
 
Friday 24 February 2017

Kiir implementing reservations, not peace accord: Garang

February 23, 2017 (JUBA) - The widow of John Garang, the founder of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) has said the peace deal, which was signed in 2015 to end more than three years conflict has collapsed, citing failure to implement the security arrangement.

JPEG - 21 kb
Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior (ST File Photo)

“We talk about peace in a vacuum because our leaders are not ready to listen. When Dr.Riek left the country, Taban was put in place of Dr.Riek in less than two or three days and when he was appointed the language changed and was saying Riek should wait for elections”, Rebecca Garang told a briefing of South Sudanese in the Diasporas in the United States.

Rebecca said some of the foreign diplomats in Juba mistakenly supported replacement of the former first vice president Riek Machar with Taban Deng Gai on the ground that the latter would impress president Kiir to implement the agreement because of the perception that the former would cooperate with him than he would do with Machar.

“But how can peace come to South Sudan when security arrangement has collapsed and the person who is signatory to the agreement is not there? It means there is no peace. So I want to tell you there is no agreement being implemented in Juba to tell you the truth," she said, adding that Kiir is implementing reservations, not the accord.

Garang, a former minister for roads and transport, fell out with the Juba government after openly criticising President Kiir’s administration and proposing regime change.

The 2015 peace accord, which temporarily ended the ongoing conflict, has not been fully implemented, with the peace monitoring body (JMEC) accusing the warring factions of reneging on what they had committed themselves to during it’s signing.

  • 24 February 08:17, by Fair Man

    Akums, Dinka-Defender General, Kush Natives and the likes
    Have you heard from Rebecca Garang. Go ahead fools with implementation of your reservations and let us see what you will achieve after the so-called National Dialogue. You must fail in your attempt, with your couple of misguided Diplomats and neighboring countries. Stop lying.

    • 24 February 09:20, by Akuma

      Fair Man and Naath,
      South Sudanese people are going well with President Kiir government and policies and it is good to stay away from South Sudan politics otherwise you have no benefit to add on South Sudan politics since you are virus to South Sudanese social fabrics. It’s good Gen. Taban, Dr. Lomoro, James Wani, Mamur, Gatluak kew, Riek Gai, Lado and rest of politics are with President Kiir

    • 24 February 09:50, by South South

      Rebecca is with Riek Machar from the beginning of this conflict in South Sudan. Her own son is 100% with Riek, so what is new here?

    • 24 February 10:14, by Midit Mitot

      True teller Mama Rebecca, God will protect you and your kids for good years, we need truth not lie in this nation.

  • 24 February 08:20, by Naath

    Dinka gangs leader kiir is known worldwide for being foolish, war criminal, and power hungry. His appointment for Taban Deng mean more wars, more death and endless destruction of nation’s properties.

  • 24 February 09:22, by Nationalist

    I do not believe in dinakism or nuerism, but i believe in SS nationalism. There is no tribe which is bigger than the country. Individuals should be hold to account for their messes not their tribes or regions where they come from. So guys let us grow up like nationalists leaving tribes out of national affairs

    • 24 February 09:32, by Nationalist

      I do not believe that my tribe can independently develop without other tribes. We all need each other if not then we should prepare to perish together like fools. All tribes in SS have contributed to this current mess. Every tribe is represented in the government whether national or state level. This useless spla/m is comprised of all kinds of Gibbons including yours.

  • 24 February 09:26, by Kat Cok

    How come for Rebecca Nyandeeng to talk about the replacement of renegade Riek Machar by General Taban Deng? Did she not read in the agreement that if the office of first vice president is vacant for 48hrs, then the SPLM/A-IO must sit and select the one to fill the vacant? What is in the mind of Rebeeca, Majak Agot, Pagan Amum, Deng Alor who is in the government is selling the South Sudan.

  • 24 February 09:39, by Nuer

    You can said that again Mama Rebecca, South Sudan need to be reboot from this virus for peace to come once and for all.

Comment on this article



