 
 
 
Thursday 23 February 2017

Former S. Sudan state governor forms new political party

February 22, 2017 (JUBA) - A former state governor has split from South Sudan’s ruling party faction (SPLM) allied to President Salva Kiir and formed a new political entity.

JPEG - 85.4 kb
A political parties leadership forum to endorse the parties draft bill, October 26, 2011 (ST)

Lewis Anei Madut, the ex-governor of South Sudan’s Warrap state, announced his decision to abandon the SPLM to form a new party, last week.

The official described his decision to form a new party the best thing a citizen can do to cause change instead of making change through violence and destruction in the country.

"I think people all over South Sudan are happy about the creation of the new Republican Party of South Sudan except for those who don’t care about the situation in the country”, said Madut, who was Secretary General of the Jieng Council of Elders.

He added that, "forming a Party is the best option a good Citizen can do instead of wanting to cause change through violence and destruction or instead of failure to do something and causing unbearable suffering to your countrymen."

"Peaceful flourishing of constructive ideas intended to salvage the Nation from its present chaos and anarchy should not be scorned," he said.

The ex-governor named the new party as the Republican Party of South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 23 February 08:21, by Gabriel KK

    Yes big no to guns! I wish you the best.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

