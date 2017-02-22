February 22, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has said his government has evidence that the United States administration under former President Barrack Obama wanted regime change in the war-torn nation.

Ex-US president Barack Obama meets with South Sudan president Salva Kiir in New York on 21 September 2011 (Photo: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

“It is not secret; we had a strong feeling that the previous US Administration might have sought a regime change agenda in South Sudan and largely complicated the peace process with all threats of sanctions and arbitrary deadlines,” Kiir told lawmakers in the country’s national assembly on Tuesday.

“We know the new U.S administration will take a different direction on South Sudan,” he added.

This is the first time the South Sudanese leader has publicly accused the U.S, which has provided over $2 billion in humanitarian assistance to war-torn country, for allegedly agitating for regime change.

President Kiir said his government had taken “all the necessary steps” with the new U.S President Donald Trump’s administration to “end all the destabilizing hands of external actors” in South Sudan affairs.

Without providing much detail, Kiir said the new U.S administration under Trump is in contact with his government on more cooperation.

He said South Sudan enjoys good relations with neighboring nations like Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan.

“We will continue to work closely with these countries for mutually beneficial engagements,” said Kiir in a speech on foreign relations.

The South Sudanese leader also admitted that relations with the United Nations have not been smooth, over the last three years.

“However, the new U.N Secretary General is a pragmatic man and my government pledges to work with him very closely to improve our relationship with the UN system in general,” stressed the president.

He said South Sudan disagreed with the world body over its “unfair treatment”.

“The Republic of South Sudan was not accorded the respect that it deserves as a member state of this world body,” said President Kiir.

The U.S remains the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to South Sudan, having reportedly provided more than $2.1 billion to the war-torn nation since 2014.

(ST)