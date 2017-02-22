 
 
 
Egypt provides South Sudan with arms and ammunition: al-Bashir

February 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has ruled out the direct involvement of the Egyptian arm in South Sudan’s conflict but said Cairo provided President Salva Kiir with weapons and ammunition.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo Reuters)

Speaking to reporters aboard the plane returning to Khartoum from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, al-Bashir denied that Egypt had conducted any air attacks on the positions of the SPLM-In-Opposition in Kaka town of Upper Nile state, as it was claimed by the rebels on 3 February.

However "We have intelligence that they supported the South Sudanese government, and continue to support the government with arms and ammunition," he disclosed in his answer to a question from a journalist.

"But I do not expect to fight in the South Sudan," he further said.

Last January President Salva Kiir visited Cairo where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Egyptian officials.

At the time, officials in Juba said the purpose of the visit was to thank Egypt for its diplomatic support to Juba government at the level of the United Nations Security Council.

Sudan as the rest of the IGAD countries including Uganda vowed to not support the warring parties in South Sudan’s festering conflict. They also agreed to keep the former Frist Vice-President Riek Machar out of the region.

Also, Washington called to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, pointing to UN reports about "strong risk of violence escalating along ethnic lines with a potential for genocide".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 February 19:32, by Atemjak

    You are using South Sudan Human Resources in Yemen in a deal you that you got millions of USD from Saudi Arabia off course you will be the last person to wish South Sudan peaceful co-existing and we South Sudanese citizens are aware about that only Government and arms opposition in South Sudan can’t see that.

    repondre message

  • 22 February 19:40, by Lou Nuer The Great

    hahahahhahaha thanks for updating president bashir but dinkas will not deny this facts as egypt involve already

    repondre message

  • 22 February 20:00, by Fair Man

    Omar Hassan el Bashir is the Sudanese hero that has painfully accepted to cede part of its territory to create an independent State called Republic of South Sudan. As the Head of State, he had powers to reject referendum results given suspicious process involved. Now stupid JCE and Dinka claimed that they defeated Bashir and mismanaging the country ruthlessly. Troiak funded and mediated peace talk

    repondre message

  • 22 February 20:05, by Fair Man

    Atemajak
    Where was the so-called JCE when South Sudanese were fighting Sudanese Governments. You Dinka have betrayed the course of South Sudanese with your stupid ploy of JCE hegemony. As long as you don’t differentiate live in cattle camps with live expected of civilized nations in towns and cities, we have a long way to go. God, forgive for they don’t know what they are doing!!!!!

    repondre message

    • 22 February 20:53, by Atemjak

      Fair Man or what ever you called yourself
      With your mind you wouldn’t have different from them if given a chance.
      That is not the language of someone who claims to know things.

      repondre message

  • 22 February 20:12, by Fair Man

    Stupid JCE
    You have forgotten your fucking Abyei business with Misseuria despite many of our sons of Equatoria, Nuer, Shiluk and Murle having lost their sons in from 2005-2011? You will regret this time should Omar Bashir takes his recent statement seriously that Abyei is part of Sudan. Omar, trust not SPLMs in both countries, they are one part causing chaos in two countries. SPLM-Kiir/Malik Agar?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

