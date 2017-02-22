 
 
 
Kiir says national dialogue "not meant to consolidate power"

February 21, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has said the national dialogue he declared last year was not meant to consolidate his grip on to power.

JPEG - 12.9 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

"I also want to make it absolutely clear to those who question and doubt our intentions and to our regional and international partners that the National Dialogue initiative is not a trick, a delaying tactic or a calculated strategy by the government to consolidate its grip on power as anti-peace elements claim”, he told MPs Tuesday.

President Kiir said he saw no logic of playing tricks, but was working to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the country and uniting people as part of his duties.

“We are not in the business of playing trick, we are a government and our business is to work for the unity of the people of South Sudan, protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this land and to uphold our constitutional and international obligations, he added.

The South Sudanese leader, however, called upon members of the country’s opposition and partners to the 2015 peace deal to put aside doubts and join him and members of his administration in the restoration of peace by uniting the population.

“I therefore call upon our partners and those in opposition to cast any doubts aside and join the national dialogue as we genuinely seek to restore peace and security through unity of our people," stressed the president.

The dialogue initiative, according to the South Sudanese leader, would encompass all the country’s rival political parties and groups. He further said a number of eminent statesmen, who are "trusted", "genuine" and "credible" would lead the dialogue.

"National dialogue in my view is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan can gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, and sense of belonging," said Kiir during the launch of the dialogue initiative in December last year.

"In the light of national endeavour, I am calling upon all of you to forgive one another, enter dialogue with one another in your personal capacities, embrace yourself," he added, stressing the need for the population to forgive him as a leader.

A dialogue committee has been earmarked to work with independent experts from Juba-based think tanks such as the Ebony Center for Strategic Studies, Sudd Institute and the Centre for Peace and Development.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 February 07:42, by Kush Natives

    Mr. President Salva Kiir, I tried everything possible to fulfill the public interest. But, it seems like there will never a change of anything else. Being a Dinka by birth is a greatest impact on all you do. But, if that’s the case as of now, then we will keep you on set till all those evils tribes rebel.

    repondre message

    • 22 February 09:21, by jubaone

      Kush Natives,
      Well Kiir is acting and behaving like a jienge. What else can he do? You think he would act differently? The more he stays in power, the more the rest SS will behave like jienges; that is become notorius, steal, rape and kill, the more the SS becomes ungovernable. Do you see the logic? But if he quits, all SS will cool down and peace will return. He is the problem not the solution.

      repondre message

  • 22 February 08:26, by Dalta Cirea

    National Dialogue is not inclusive it is lead by you and your friends. if you want the true national dialogue let it be inclusive for your rival to express their grievance and reconcile the nation.

    repondre message

  • 22 February 08:47, by Eastern

    Kiir is not a leader but a misleader......

    repondre message

  • 22 February 09:47, by john akeen

    Thank you president Kiir Mayardit, we believe in you that you love your country and you love ever single things that you see in your country and you want to left up your great nations like other great nations in the world we thank you and we’re behind you because your adminstration is great and the people who are working with you are great also, but evils are not going to leave you alone because

    repondre message

    • 22 February 09:56, by john akeen

      They don’t want peace and they don’t want to C good government, anyone who says your adiminstration is not good and is bad don’t lesson to him or her because that person is a devil who just want to rule us by anymeans

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

