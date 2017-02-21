Darfur group joins Sudan’s national dialogue document

February 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur rebel group, Sudan Liberation Movement for Peace and Development (SLM-PD) led by Al-Sadiq Abdel-Karim (aka Foka) on Tuesday has signed the National Dialogue Document.

The opening session of the first roundtable on Sudan’s national dialogue in Khartoum on 6 April 2014 (SUNA)

In October, the National Dialogue Document, which is the basis for drafting a permanent Constitution for Sudan was signed by political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue conference.

However, main political and armed opposition groups still boycott the dialogue as they demand to implement confidence-building measures.

Sudan’s official news agency SUNA quoted the General Secretary of the national dialogue Hashim Ali Salim as saying “this group [SLM-PD] would be a true addition to the dialogue and the country”.

He called on the SLM-PD to make efforts to convince the remaining armed movements to join the peace process in order to participate in achieving security, stability and development.

It is noteworthy that the SLM-PD, which is a splinter faction of the SLM-AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur, has signed a peace agreement with the government of North Darfur in Jebel Marra area last month.

Salim pointed that dialogue doors are open for the holdout opposition, saying the dialogue’s recommendation have been approved by 100% of the participants.

He added that the upcoming government would be formed on the basis of the 2005 constitution, saying the main task of the government is to implement the outcome of the national dialogue.

For his part, SLM-PD deputy chairman Abu Bakr Ahmed Sulieman said the outcome of the national dialogue has addressed all issues that forced the movement to take up arms.

He added that they forcefully held arms against the government and resorted to peace by the same token, pointing that all their demands have been addressed in the National Dialogue Document.

