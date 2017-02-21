 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 February 2017

Eritrean official denies arrest of journalists

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Eritrean News Agency (ENA) Tuesday has denied the imprisonment of Eritrean journalists working for the state-run media and accused opposition groups of fabricating "false" reports.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
Eritrea, which borders Sudan and Ethiopia, has been dubbed the North Korea of Africa (HRW)

An exiled Eritrean opposition Radio station, Eritrean Forum Radio, on Sunday said that the two journalists had been taken by five government agents from their home in Asmara on February 14. The two journalists reportedly were arrested on suspicion of attempting to flee the home country.

"The above mentioned “report” is a pure lie. The Ministry of Information has no, and never had, employees with the names mentioned in the report. And none of our staff has been arrested,". said ENA Director Paulos Netabay in an email send to Sudan Tribune Tuesday.

"These are ghost names only known to their fabricators," he further stressed, before to add that they are "aware of intense campaigns of disinformation by certain quarters about Eritrea".

Human rights and press groups and even the UNHCR reports the lack of freedoms and crack down on the journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) estimated that 17 journalists remained in prison in Eritrea as of December 1, 2015, the highest number in sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, the United Nations has described Eritrea as the least connected country in the world.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bashir’s congratulation for Trump remains double-edged sword 2017-02-21 08:47:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a note to the readers of this article about my use of the phrase double-edged sword. It means that Omar al-Bashir’s Speedy congratulation offer to Donald Trump (...)

South Sudan: Why ’NO’ for peace and ’YES’ for war 2017-02-20 20:45:12 By Tor Madira Machier The region and the International community has been on a campaign in a bid to end the civil war in South Sudan right after its inception in December 2013, yet the very (...)

The Nile: A source of energy, food and water for all 2017-02-20 07:19:22 By Sam Cheptoris River Nile is a trans-boundary resource shared by 11 countries in the Nile Basin, each with different and, sometimes, conflicting interests. This scarce resource is a source of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.