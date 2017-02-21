Sudanese army attacks SPLM-N positions in South Kordofan: rebels say

February 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has accused the Sudanese government forces of attacking its position in Kadugli area in South Kordofan state.

Rebel fighters from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N) on patrol in the border state of South Kordofan on 6 April 2012 (Photo: AFP/Adriane Ohanesian)

"Today morning, 21st February 2017, the Sudanese army and its allied militia started their dry season offensive around 6 am at Krongo Abdalla in Kadougli county, breaching the declared joint cease-fire," reads a s statement issued this morning.

"It is to be recalled that this offensive came after a well-orchestrated political campaign and hate speech against the SPLM/N, and the Nuba people in particular," further says the SPLA-N headquarters.

If verified the attack comes 10 days after a bloody attack on cattle keepers resulting to the death of seven herders. The SPLM-N was accused of the attack but the rebel groups denied the accusation and formed a committee to investigate the incident.

The SPLM-N vowed to repel the assailants and called on the regional and international community to condemn the attack pointing that the area " is heavily inhabited by civilian population".

"We warned the Sudanese government from using their air force against the civilian population, which they usually do," concluded the statement.

The warring parties have declared unilateral cessations of hostilities but failed to sign an agreement on this respect in order to pave the way for humanitarian access to the conflict-affected areas.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

The rebel group had twice accused the Sudanese army of attacking its positions in the Blue Nile but the Sudanese army didn’t comment on the claims.

(ST)