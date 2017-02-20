 
 
 
Monday 20 February 2017

Sudan reiterates seriousness for comprehensive peace

February 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese foreign ministry renewed its praise for a recent statement by the Troika countries on the peace process and reaffirmed Sudan’s seriousness to achieve a comprehensive peace in the east African country.

In a meeting held with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis and British Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Ms Keith on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m discussed a statement issued by the Troika supporting the peace process brokered by African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP).

The joint statement of the troika countries (Norway, UK and U.S.) also called on the rebels in the Two Areas to “to swiftly accept" an American proposal aiming to facilitate the signing of a humanitarian cessation of hostilities, and called on Khartoum to ensure freedoms.

Al-Nai’m Stressed "the government’s continued efforts towards achieving the comprehensive peace in Sudan, and requested to continue attempts to persuade the other side to accept peace initiatives and to engage positively in serious negotiations with the government", said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir.

The Sudanese diplomat further said that a "conciliatory atmosphere prevails now on the political scene Sudan, and that all ingredients for peace and consensus are currently available to make a paradigm shift and to achieve stability and peace."

The undersecretary was referring to the government-led national dialogue which is rejected by the opposition groups. The latter demand the political process should be inclusive and the government should implement a number of confidence building measures.

According to the Sudanese spokesperson, the U.S. diplomat vowed they would continue their efforts to convince the armed groups to accept the American humanitarian proposal and to sign a cessation of hostilities agreement.

The SPLM-N rebels say they want to discuss the issue with the new U.S. administration as they have some reservations and proposals to add to the proposed humanitarian plan.

It is not clear when President trump will appoint an undersecretary for African Affairs or a special envoy for the two Sudans, as some 114 key posts at the State Department remain unfilled, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service.

(ST)



