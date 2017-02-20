 
 
 
Monday 20 February 2017

Stay away from oil fields, S. Sudan rebels warn oil workers

February 19, 2017 (PAGAK) – South Sudanese rebels have warned international oil workers from re-opening oil facilities in South Sudan’s oil-producing territories, saying they risk looking their lives.

JPEG - 53.6 kb
A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

South Sudan said it deployed more troops in preparation for resumption of oil production in areas where activities stopped due to the December 2013 outbreak of conflict, which badly affected production in its Unity state and parts of the Upper Nile region.

The head of Nilepet, the country’s national oil company, Machar Ader Achiek, disclosed on Thursday last week that government hopes production resumes after preparations are fully completed.

But the armed opposition deputy chief of administration, James Koang Chuol advised oil workers to avoid the oil field areas.

“I would like to warn both national and international oil workers to disown calls by the government to go and work in oil fields. For your own safety, we are calling everyone not step in all areas with oil productions,” Koang said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

“Oil workers must face the risk of repercussion, should they ignor our early warning on the resumption of oil production in Unity State and other parts of the country,” he added.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all income—a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to fall in crude oil prices.

According to South Sudanese officials, production in the past reached as high as 350,000 bpd but fell after a dispute with Sudan over fees for pumping South Sudan’s crude through Sudan’s export pipeline, which led Juba to halt production in 2012.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from Sudan in 2011, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to the ongoing pricing disputes.

(ST)

  • 20 February 08:09, by Sadam Kuikoy

    Coal je CDR, that is a very clear warning which the only fool can ignore it, and ignoring that warning from CRD Koang Chuol is like playing with fire.JEM know how to spell his name very well.
    2014 in Bentiu will never be forgotten by JEM and NuerWEW.

    COAL JE CDR !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    repondre message

    • 20 February 08:22, by Akuma

      Sadam,

      those are just mere warning and have no impact to the resumption of oil in the country. Renegade Koang has no troops that can overcome gallant forces who are task to oversee the resumptions. His messages are just just frustration once and effect to oil workers to exercise their duties in the country. Even Pagak will soon be overrun by the gallant forces anytime

      repondre message

      • 20 February 08:51, by Sadam Kuikoy

        @ Akuma
        You said that CDR has no troops? that is a big joke and unless you are not accepting the truth but the reality and truth will reveal itself later on, go ahead with deployment of your coward troops and let see how it will go when the fearless CDR James Koang Chuol and his Mighty SPLA.IO responded to your negative forces.

        Coal je CRD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        repondre message

    • 20 February 09:31, by Mayom County Troops

      Sadam Kuikoy
      please inform your uncle Cdr James Koang Chuol
      our troops are ready from Abiemnom County , Mayom County Under Command of Mathew Puljang Top Especial Operation Division , Tomor,Tor, Tharwang Yiel,Kilo 30 Nyabol Brigade,Rubkona HQr, Maakgadhan Barrack, Thowmaangour Barrack, Nhialdiu Barrack Barrack,Wichok Payam, Wangkiey Payam,
      including Oil production field like Unity , Panakuac .

      repondre message

  • 20 February 08:29, by Lou Nuer The Great

    all unity state oilsfield are under controll of SPLA IO comming to visit or playing on them is red line for all your fuckin mercenaries and anyoor

    repondre message

    • 20 February 09:26, by Ater

      Mr lou,you are lying,I just came from bentiu recently and i have not seen presence of rebel those areas,unless you tell me incite rebellion again.

      repondre message

  • 20 February 08:44, by Dalta Cirea

    Ignoring the worming from enemy is waste of human lives and equipment. please take care for your decision.

    repondre message

  • 20 February 09:20, by Ater

    cheap threat Koang Chuol,Juba is faced by acute economical crisis due to closure of unity and tharjac oil field.Prepare for full combat.This time around it is not going to be easy. Goverment is tightening up security around oil field.South Sudanese know now you are just but illiterate general who will never ousted this regime.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



