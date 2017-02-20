February 19, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) faction loyal to First Vice President Taban Deng Gai claim "war mongers" and "rumour propagators" convinced the ex-labour minister to resign.

Electricty and Dams minister, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol (ST)

The cabinet minister of labour and public services, Gabriel Duop Lam resigned, citing the “impartial” composition of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

Lam, in his letter, declared his allegiance to the armed opposition leader and ex-First Vice President Riek Machar. Machar fled Juba in July 2016 and lives in South Africa.

“The truth of the matter was that Mr. Gabriel Duop was misled by warmongers and rumour propagators who are thirty for more bloodshed among south Sudanese to take that miscalculated decision to resign from the TGONU (Transitional Government of National Unity”, reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The statement, which bears the name of the electricity and dams minister, Dhieu Mathok, said there are individuals who believe peace should not be given a chance, and are allegedly moving from here and there preaching that peace has collapsed and the nation was returning to war that it requires the accord to be resuscitated.

Mathok, in the strongly worded statement, wars those he claimed advocated for war to completely denounce violence so that the country can return to peace and stability.

“We therefore urge them to denounce violence, immediately stop killing of innocent people, embrace peace and respond to president Salva’s call for national dialogue and reconciliation”, the minister stressed in the 17 February statement.

Duop was appointed labour minister in August 2016 by the First Vice President having been appointed by Machar, serving as Minister of Interior from April-July 2016.

The former Jonglei state minister for law enforcement and rebel governor of territories controlled by the SPLM IO in Jonglei survived the fighting in State House J1 in July 2016 and praised the leadership of President Salva Kiir for protecting his life.

When Machar fled the capital, Juba, following three days of intensive streets battle, Duop remained in Juba and shifted allegiance to Machar’s immediate successor.

However, in his resignation letter, the former labour and public service minister claimed the government of President Kiir attempted to kill Machar last year.

This was the second resignation of a top politician from president Kiir’s government after the deputy chief of general staff for logistics, Thomas Cirillo resigned last week.

(ST)