 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 February 2017

"War mongers" convinced S. Sudan labour minister and public service to resign: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 19, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) faction loyal to First Vice President Taban Deng Gai claim "war mongers" and "rumour propagators" convinced the ex-labour minister to resign.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
Electricty and Dams minister, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol (ST)

The cabinet minister of labour and public services, Gabriel Duop Lam resigned, citing the “impartial” composition of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

Lam, in his letter, declared his allegiance to the armed opposition leader and ex-First Vice President Riek Machar. Machar fled Juba in July 2016 and lives in South Africa.

“The truth of the matter was that Mr. Gabriel Duop was misled by warmongers and rumour propagators who are thirty for more bloodshed among south Sudanese to take that miscalculated decision to resign from the TGONU (Transitional Government of National Unity”, reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The statement, which bears the name of the electricity and dams minister, Dhieu Mathok, said there are individuals who believe peace should not be given a chance, and are allegedly moving from here and there preaching that peace has collapsed and the nation was returning to war that it requires the accord to be resuscitated.

Mathok, in the strongly worded statement, wars those he claimed advocated for war to completely denounce violence so that the country can return to peace and stability.

“We therefore urge them to denounce violence, immediately stop killing of innocent people, embrace peace and respond to president Salva’s call for national dialogue and reconciliation”, the minister stressed in the 17 February statement.

Duop was appointed labour minister in August 2016 by the First Vice President having been appointed by Machar, serving as Minister of Interior from April-July 2016.

The former Jonglei state minister for law enforcement and rebel governor of territories controlled by the SPLM IO in Jonglei survived the fighting in State House J1 in July 2016 and praised the leadership of President Salva Kiir for protecting his life.

When Machar fled the capital, Juba, following three days of intensive streets battle, Duop remained in Juba and shifted allegiance to Machar’s immediate successor.

However, in his resignation letter, the former labour and public service minister claimed the government of President Kiir attempted to kill Machar last year.

This was the second resignation of a top politician from president Kiir’s government after the deputy chief of general staff for logistics, Thomas Cirillo resigned last week.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 February 06:36, by Kuch

    Our Nuer cousins, a lot of you idiots are the war mongers. You have been asked since your aimless armed rebellion immediately after that unfortunate day of the 15/12/2013. to which your so-called Ngundeng Biong (Riek Machar), re-incarnates and some of his lieutenants including Taban Deng Gai, Alfred Lado Gore et al thought it was time to play foolish against South Sudan and the South Sudanese>>>

    repondre message

    • 20 February 06:44, by Kuch

      people and continue to wage an aimless armed rebellion against our country and our people. Yes, fellows like Taban Deng Gai, Alfred Lado Gore, Dhieu Mathok and others have realized that the current war in our country was not necessary, it is a corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus and some of their creeps in between to take over occupy our country through their>>>

      repondre message

      • 20 February 06:51, by Kuch

        criminals like your Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rabecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot and other criminals. This damn war is nothing to do with democracy that some of you idiots are fooled to believe. It is a war that is the same with the dirty war that is being fought in Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria or Libya by corporate America, the UK, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and their criminals in between>>>

        repondre message

      • 20 February 07:24, by barbayo

        Kuch
        this issue of Nuer be rebels be come culture ,even Raik Machar to give as president of South Sudan ,he can rebel himself because become part of culture

        repondre message

  • 20 February 07:13, by Kat Cok

    It appeared that those people are joking, whenever they resigned and rebelled, the innocent people are the victim of their rebellion.

    repondre message

  • 20 February 08:20, by Lou Nuer The Great

    hey kiir,s anus cleaner taban deng we will never and ever forgot juba massacre but all of you in exile at the end no more forgiveness to all nuer wew

    repondre message

    • 20 February 09:11, by Marol Wang

      Who is war monger between Kiir and Machar? The so call Kuch is telling nothing to S. Sudanese jus lies, but days are numbered to end this war, i beleive S. Sudanese are tired of single handed gov,t of no unity, soon they will be free.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Nile: A source of energy, food and water for all 2017-02-20 07:19:22 By Sam Cheptoris River Nile is a trans-boundary resource shared by 11 countries in the Nile Basin, each with different and, sometimes, conflicting interests. This scarce resource is a source of (...)

South Sudan: A tragedy of resignation and rebellion 2017-02-18 22:33:04 By Deng Kiir Akok Dictionary.com defined resignation as formal statement, document stating that one gives up an office or position. While on the other hand, rebellion is a resistance to or (...)

Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.