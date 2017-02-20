 
 
 
U.S. dollar inches up against Sudanese pound on black market

February 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The exchange rate of the U.S. dollar on Sunday went up to 17,7 Sudanese pound (SDG) on the black market in Khartoum after a temporary decline since late January.

JPEG - 24.9 kb
U.S. dollar notes (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha Photo)

Last November, Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) introduced an incentive policy, increasing the exchange rate in commercial banks by 131%. As a result, the U.S. dollar exchange rate went up in banks to 15.8 SDG from the official rate of 6.5 SDG.

Following the CBoS decision, the dollar price went up and settled at 19,4 pounds on the black market.

However, the dollar price declined to 15,00 pounds in January following Washington’s decision to ease two-decade economic sanctions imposed on the east African nations.

Traders in Khartoum told Sudan Tribune that the dollar price reached 17,500 pounds on Sunday, expecting the price to settle at 18,00 pounds by the end of the week.

It is noteworthy that Sudan’s Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud had earlier said they are developing a comprehensive plan to review the foreign exchange policy in light of Washington’s decision to ease sanctions.

(ST)

  • 20 February 05:38, by Kuch

    There they go! The CIA and their creeps in between at it again over there. They have been using here in South Sudan, and our lowly informed population who had been brain washed to worship the so-called dollars and our myopic bankers. One really wonders aloud as to where the so-called US dollars come to the so-called black markets??

    • 20 February 05:53, by Kuch

      From the CIA and other creepy agencies of course. They often flooded other that the corporate America and some of their creeps in between want to destroy the economies of the countries the corporate America and their creeps want to take over their banking and resources. A country like our South Sudan which is on the corporate America, the Europe, their UN, their evil juus, their creepy NGOs>>>

      • 20 February 05:59, by Kuch

        and some of their sleazy in between radar to regime change the government of South Sudan and be replaced with a government that can be easily handled in Wall Street, Washington, European capitals or even Dubai. But the crims are day dreaming. Government of South Sudan isn’t going any where. We even advised the government of South Sudan>>>

