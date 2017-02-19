Fleeing civilians cut off from healthcare in Yuai: MSF

February 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The international medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said fighting in Yuai town in South Sudan’s Bieh State between the country’s warring factions has had major impact on the civilian population in the area.

The area of Yuai that remained largely peaceful throughout the three years of civil war, is now witnessing clashes between government and rebels.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the international medical charity said the recent surge in fighting in Yuai town, has left those forced to flee cut off from healthcare.

The medical aid charity pointed out that its national staffs in Yuai town have fled together with the civilian population after the clashes in the area.

"MSF is extremely concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the fighting,” says Liz Harding, MSF’s head of mission for South Sudan.

The organization called on all warring parties to ensure that civilians are protected and that medical and humanitarian facilities as well as staff are respected and protected.

