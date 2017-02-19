Fleeing civilians cut off from healthcare in Yuai: MSF

February 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The international medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said fighting in Yuai town in South Sudan’s Bieh State between the country’s warring factions has had major impact on the civilian population in the area.
The area of Yuai that remained largely peaceful throughout the three years of civil war, is now witnessing clashes between government and rebels.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the international medical charity said the recent surge in fighting in Yuai town, has left those forced to flee cut off from healthcare.
The medical aid charity pointed out that its national staffs in Yuai town have fled together with the civilian population after the clashes in the area.
"MSF is extremely concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the fighting,” says Liz Harding, MSF’s head of mission for South Sudan.
The organization called on all warring parties to ensure that civilians are protected and that medical and humanitarian facilities as well as staff are respected and protected.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan: A tragedy of resignation and rebellion 2017-02-18 22:33:04 By Deng Kiir Akok Dictionary.com defined resignation as formal statement, document stating that one gives up an office or position. While on the other hand, rebellion is a resistance to or (...)
Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)
The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)
MORE