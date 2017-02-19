 
 
 
S. Sudan’s military court boss resigns, cites ethnic "bias"

February 18, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese army confirmed on Saturday the resignation of yet another senior military officer, days after its head of logistics quit over allegations the army was being turned into an ethnic institution.

SPLA soldiers are seen at the airport in Bor January 19, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeaunu)

The army spokesman, Brigadier general Lul Ruai Koang, confirmed the resignation of Colonel Khalid Ono Loki, who headed the military court in Juba.

Koang said Khalid quit the army last year and has been absent and outside the country.

“That man [Khalid] resigned last year and he decided to not publicize. Why now. It is not important and has no bearing on the SPLA," Koang told reporters in Juba on Saturday.

Khalid becomes the third top official in a week to resign while criticizing the government of President Salva Kiir over its alleged failure to implement the August 2015 peace deal.

The former head of the miltary court described the justice system as "arbitrary", " corrupt" and "discriminatory" against those who are not part of the president’s ethnic group.

He also accused chief of general staff, Paul Malong Awan, of being engaged in "relentless endeavors" to protect his Dinka tribesmen and advocated for his resignation.

"You have indeed brought shame and an unfamiliar ethos to South Sudan that will only lead the country to more calamities," wrote Khalid.

This comes days after Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the deputy chief of general staff for logistics resigned from the army, saying the military was dominated by the ethnic Dinka.

The minister of labour and public service, Gabriel Duop Lam, also resigned his position in the unity government and joined the armed opposition faction led by Riek Machar.

These resignations, observers say, are signs that Kiir is struggling to retain his coalition of support. South Sudan is experiencing hyperinflation, worsened by renewed conflict.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the country’s worst ever outbreak of violence since it broke away from neighboring Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 February 06:10, by Future1

    They should not run away about economy hardships and pretend they dislike government. They never go hungry with their families since liberation. Let them betray whoever they think but when dark days come we will respect ourselves once and for all. Isaiah 18 confirms how this country will look like and these are indicators. enemies within since 2013 know what they were after.

    repondre message

  • 19 February 06:21, by john akeen

    This people are all resigning from their office because Alfred ladu gore Mr. President Kiir to change all the people that was in government since 2005 because those peoples are all thef’s, that’s why they all got afraid and they started their resignation before they get caught during the investigation, now they start to run away from it

    repondre message

    • 19 February 06:23, by john akeen

      I meant Alfred ladu gore asked Mr. President Kiir

      repondre message

  • 19 February 06:23, by pabaak

    Sudantribune step up announcing these nonsense every day as their routine continuity of the over internet war against south Sudan, why announced as head line if it was last year that decided to resign? They think if announced as big headline will affect anything against the Government. If somebody decide to rebel then they will know the consequence of their decision.

    repondre message

    • 19 February 06:41, by john akeen

      That’s because sudan tribune they want to foul are the foul people’s. Did you forget sudanese people in the past they tried to finish us but they couldn’t succeed face to face, now they have a new way to fights us, it call online war, if they C us fighting ourselves and killing ourselves why not to make that war to be more bad, so that way our people’s can run away and leave the country for them

      repondre message

      • 19 February 06:49, by john akeen

        So that way they can come back again to rule us, they are succeeding now because our peoples are running

        repondre message

        • 19 February 07:09, by pabaak

          See how greedy they are what they can’t do in North they think they can do it here in South Sudan. Did they defeat SPLA/M -N? Big no, and prayers in Kuada has become unreal. Maybe these who are resigning were working agents for them and came under pressure from their masters to resign because their mission has not been accomplished.

          repondre message

  • 19 February 06:25, by Lou Nuer The Great

    welcome Col Khalid as we already that government become militias were government uniforms and flag on their left hanndside which indicate JCES domination

    repondre message

  • 19 February 07:02, by Gabriel KK

    They will come back the way they are going.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



