local artist killed by unknown gunmen in Yambio

February 17, 2017 (YAMBIO) – A local artist was seriously tortured and shot deal with a gun by unidentified person or group on Friday morning in the outskirt of Yambio the capital of Gbudue State,

“We have just got information that one local artist called Gerham was found dead on the road to Tiindoka and we don’t know who killed him,” said a local security official.

The source who preferred anonymity added that Jerham Gersama was found dead after torture and gunshot wound on his chest.

According to the state security official two girls, one believed to be his girlfriend were under arrest for investigation.

No one had claimed the responsibility to be behind the killing and the police have launched an investigation into the killing of Gersama.

The victim studied in Uganda and came back to live in Yambio where he performs music.

Also, he was a member of the former rebel South Sudan National Liberation Movement SSNLM tasked with the protection of the group commander.

The group signed a peace agreement with the government in April 2016.

(ST)