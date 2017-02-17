 
 
 
Friday 17 February 2017

Sudanese security bans teachers meeting in Khartoum

Sudanese security forces stand guard at a polling station on the first day of presidential and legislative elections, in Khartoum, Monday, April 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

February 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Friday has cancelled the general assembly meeting of the Central Committee of Sudanese Teachers (CCST) saying the move was dictated by security reasons.

The CCST is an independent organization that was established as a parallel body to the pro-government Sudanese Teachers Union.

On Friday morning, NISS agents encircled the headquarters of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) where the CCST general assembly was scheduled to be held and prevented the teachers from entering the premises.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, NUP said the NISS officer told its Secretary General Sara Nugd Allah that they received “instructions to prevent the teachers’ event for security reasons” without elaborating on these reasons.

The NUP described the move as a “clear violation of the law, the constitutional rights and the basic freedoms”, adding it further indicates the mounting harassment and intimidation measures and more restrictions on political and trade union action.

The statement further warned the regime of the consequences of such reckless actions against peaceful groups, stressing that the prevention of political, social and cultural activities reveals government claims about freedoms and rights.

In October and November of last year, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), which is also an independent organization not recognized by the government, organised a series of strikes refusing non-emergency treatments to protest the poor working conditions, lack of medicines and protection of doctors after increasing attacks by frustrated patients and their families.

(ST)

