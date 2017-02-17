February 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N) Thursday has set up a commission to investigate a recent armed robbery on cattle keepers in South Kordofan, and accused the government of seeking to incite local Arab tribes against the group.

Undated picture released by the SPLM-N on 16 October 2015 showing the SPLA chief of general staff Gen. Gagod Mukwar speaks in a meeting in a rebel controlled area

Unidentified gunmen on 10 February ambushed cattle keepers from the Hawazma tribe near Al-Hujairat area, some 30 kilometres west of Kadugli, South Kordofan capital killing seven herders and stole 1500 heads of cattle.

The government accused the SPLM-N of the attack, as local sources said the marauders deliberately followed a pathway leading to the rebel-controlled area of Galad. Also, the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) of Sadiq al-Mahdi called on its political ally to probe the attack.

SPLA-N Chief of General Staff Gen. Gagod Mukwa "issued a decision to establish a higher commission from the SPLA-N leadership in the region to deal with this situation the utmost sensitivity, to detect and foil plans of National Congress (Party) for proxy wars and cause discord between the region’s components," says a statement extended to Sudan tribune.

Gen. Mukwa who signed the statement further said they noticed that the NCP and its local allies continue beating the drums of war with the hope to rally the Hawazma tribe in their war against the SPLA-N.

He further praised the refusal of the Hawazma and Misseriya to join the government forces, saying "despite the resources spent by the regime, the Arab tribes did not participate in the second war of the regime which has lasted six years now".

The rebel general further welcomed the NUP call to probe the bloody attack and expressed readiness to work with the opposition party, tribal leaders and intellectuals who want to achieve peaceful coexistence in the region.

He further pledged to publish the findings of the investigation panel and invited opposition leaders, civil society groups and opinion makers to visit the SPLM-N held area.

(ST)