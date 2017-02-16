Sudanese army officer slain in El- Fasher

February 16, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Government troops and a group of local gangsters fought a gunbattle in the east of North Darfur capital El-Fasher on Thursday, following what the authorities announced the killing of a lieutenant officer in the latest spate of shootings this week.

The North Darfur government said gunfire erupted when a Sudanese government force chased the members of a gang suspected of being behind several armed attacks in the town during the past days.

In press statements, Governor Abdel Wahid Youssef Ibrahim said that the State Security Committee formed a joint force including security and military elements after receiving information about the presence of the gangsters in the Boursa neighbourhood east of El-Fasher, on Thursday morning.

A Sudanese army Lieutenant was killed in action and four other soldiers were wounded during the fire exchange.

Youssef further said the government forces are continuing the hunt for the gangsters, adding they identified their names and their position. He indicated that the gang is led by Issa Mohamed Ibrahim.

Three people had been killed during armed attacks this week in El-Fasher. One was shot in the centre of El- Fasher on Wednesday, another one was murdered in the Boursa neighbourhood Tuesday, while the third died in Al-Thoura area south of El-Fasher.

Sudanese officials say they government is preparing to launch a disarmament campaign in the region, but criminal gangs continue to get arms easily and drive vehicles without number plates despite an official ban.

(ST)