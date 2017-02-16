South Sudanese rival factions clash in Bieh state

February 15, 2017 (BOR) – Fresh clashes occurred in Bieh, one of South Sudan’s newly created state between pro-government forces (SPLA) and the armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO), an official said.

The SPLA conducting military drill in Bor, November 29, 2014 (ST)

The Governor of Bieh state, Moses Majok, said a brief fight ensured between the two rival forces at Patuet on Wednesday before the rebels were pursued by the army till they were dislodged from Yuai.

Yuai is the headquarter of Bieh state and a stronghold of the white army, a group of youth allied to the SPLM-IO loyal to Riek Machar.

“The government forces are now in Yuai, but there was no big fighting”, Majok told Sudan Tribune by phone from Juba.

“What happened was that, there were some SPLA-Io soldiers who defected from Yuai and came to Patuet, they declared themselves to be government soldiers. Yesterday the SPLA-IO from Yuai came and attacked them. When they fought back, they defeated the SPLA-IO. These soldiers with other soldiers from SPLA followed the SPLA-IO to Yuai. So the government is now in Yuai”, he added.

Majok vowed to avail more details on clashes between the rivals forces.

Multiple military sources in Bor, however, told Sudan Tribune, that the SPLA were forced to fight back after the rebels attacked their soldiers at the nearby village of Patuet, not far from Pajut.

“After rebels attacked our soldiers at Patuet, they were not only pushed back, but also given a hot pursue. So we ended up in Yuai today”, a junior military officer, said.

Although the army headquarters in Juba concealed information regarding the clashes that occurred in Bieh state, rebels on the side confirmed the fighting, but claimed that SPLA forces were repulsed by the white army, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.

There are also reports that civilians in Uror county have been displaced, as a result of the fighting, towards Akobo on the Ethiopian border.

(ST)