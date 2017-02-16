 
 
 
South Sudanese rival factions clash in Bieh state

February 15, 2017 (BOR) – Fresh clashes occurred in Bieh, one of South Sudan’s newly created state between pro-government forces (SPLA) and the armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO), an official said.

JPEG - 43.4 kb
The SPLA conducting military drill in Bor, November 29, 2014 (ST)

The Governor of Bieh state, Moses Majok, said a brief fight ensured between the two rival forces at Patuet on Wednesday before the rebels were pursued by the army till they were dislodged from Yuai.

Yuai is the headquarter of Bieh state and a stronghold of the white army, a group of youth allied to the SPLM-IO loyal to Riek Machar.

“The government forces are now in Yuai, but there was no big fighting”, Majok told Sudan Tribune by phone from Juba.

“What happened was that, there were some SPLA-Io soldiers who defected from Yuai and came to Patuet, they declared themselves to be government soldiers. Yesterday the SPLA-IO from Yuai came and attacked them. When they fought back, they defeated the SPLA-IO. These soldiers with other soldiers from SPLA followed the SPLA-IO to Yuai. So the government is now in Yuai”, he added.

Majok vowed to avail more details on clashes between the rivals forces.

Multiple military sources in Bor, however, told Sudan Tribune, that the SPLA were forced to fight back after the rebels attacked their soldiers at the nearby village of Patuet, not far from Pajut.

“After rebels attacked our soldiers at Patuet, they were not only pushed back, but also given a hot pursue. So we ended up in Yuai today”, a junior military officer, said.

Although the army headquarters in Juba concealed information regarding the clashes that occurred in Bieh state, rebels on the side confirmed the fighting, but claimed that SPLA forces were repulsed by the white army, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.

There are also reports that civilians in Uror county have been displaced, as a result of the fighting, towards Akobo on the Ethiopian border.

(ST)

  • 16 February 08:17, by Midit Mitot

    Idiots who told you that SPLA-IG is in Yuai? those propaganda will killed you in-vain, yes there were some gangs guys defected from SPLA-IO in Yuai to bloody regime in Pajut,but don,t claim nothing about your being in Yuai.

    repondre message

    • 16 February 10:39, by Joyuma John

      Dear Mittot ,
      Please trust me, the government is Yuai.

      repondre message

  • 16 February 08:22, by Madit Magot

    BRAVO! BRAVO SPLA! BRAVO BER MOR BEN! WE ARE IN YUAI!

    repondre message

    • 16 February 12:02, by Malakal county Simon

      It’s unwanted salva Kiir faction wishes to be in Holy Land no such genocide soldiers in Yua as we speak...... They did attemp but were all repulsed and disarray!!!!! Slave/Magot stop the empty vessel, your Bor Town is the next Target and it’s will be burn to ashes with no stones unturn.... Stay tune for more good news to come....

      repondre message

  • 16 February 08:52, by Lou Nuer The Great

    hey gogrial ganges yuai is under SPLA IO controll don’t post nonsense over am in yuai town now

    repondre message

  • 16 February 08:54, by Sadam Kuikoy

    Don,t be optimistic at the beginning, wait until later on in the evening and tomorrow, Borchar,s land will be the graveyard of coward Dinka and their Nuerwew, we must pursuing you up to Bor, Mark my work!

    Borchar JUOYO NAATH,Borchar Riawe Naath,
    Doangthak da mi Nyang!

    repondre message

  • 16 February 09:56, by Kush Natives

    Great job well done! But, please Mr. president Kiir, tell your army to keeps order in place, meaning, respecting their beloved civil populations. Let them deal with the criminals! Leave innocents safe please! Don’t be negative on this, like stupid Riek Machar and his failed right wingers.
    Thanks,

    repondre message

Comment on this article



