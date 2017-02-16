 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 February 2017

South Sudan army denies killing a trader in Amadi state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) has dismissed as reports that its forces allegedly burnt down villages in Amadi, one of the country’s newly created states, and hacked a citizen to pieces.

JPEG - 61.9 kb
SPLA soldiers in Malakal, capital of the battleground oil-state of Upper Nile on 15 May 2014 (Photo AFP/Ivan Lieman)

The deputy spokesman of pro-government forces, Col. Santo Domic Chol said the report “dangerous” propaganda being use by the armed opposition forces to “solicit sympathy from local population and to portray their forces as heartless and murderous”.

“First of all I would like to say there is nothing like that at all. No such incident has ever occurred. It is not a tradition of the SPLA. We are a national army mandated by the constitution to defend the country, the territory and to protect the lives and properties of our civil population and this is why we say you need to speak to relevant authority whenever there are such unfounded and dangerous propaganda”, Chol told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The military officer was reacting to a report, which claimed the army allegedly shot Samuel Phillip, son of late Canon Phillip Nyadringwa, cut him into pieces and removed his intestines in Lui town, last week.

The deceased was a trader and citizen living in Lui town. The circumstance under which he was killed remains unclear. Sources in the area claims he was killed by the government forces after he was found in possession of money and refused to give them, forcing government soldiers to kill him after which his money was taken.

Another source claimed that the pro-government forces, on a mission from Lui on February 8,2017 to Jambo, burnt down more than 75 civilian houses at Doro, Buagyi and Lanyi respectively and looted food items , including cattle, forcing all civilians in these areas to run into the bushes without food, clothing and water.

Sudan Tribune was, however, unable to independently verify the authenticity of these various reports as clashes between the SPLA and the armed opposition take place in remote villages without network coverage and out of bound for journalists.

In the past, human right organizations have accused both the government forces and the armed opposition troops of carrying out atrocities, including gang rape and mass killing of innocent civilians when taking over a territory previously held by the other.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 February 07:32, by Midit Mitot

    It become your culture to deny the fact @Yaaaaaa idiots.Your untrained armies are always torturing civilians and you don,t accept the your mess.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)

The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)

Sudanese oppositions’ unity and Sadiq al-Mahdi’s soft landing 2017-02-12 23:08:52 By Dr. El-tahir El-faki In the year 2011, the swift events in the Arab world ‘called the Arab Spring’ took the international community by surprise. The incidents drew urgent security arrangements (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.