 
 
 
Thursday 16 February 2017

South Sudan seeking public-private partnership to tackle economic crisis

February 15, 2017 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese government said it is seeking cooperation of the private sector and other stakeholders to avert the deteriorating economic

South Sudan’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau, speaks in Juba, 23 July 2013 (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Finance minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said his ministry looks forward to working together with the private sector to develop strategies aimed at addressing the situation.

“We have been meeting with different stakeholders since my appointment, because I want them to contribute to addressing this economic situation. The government has ideas, it has policies in place but it is also important we hear what others are saying," Dau told reporters in the capital, Juba on Wednesday.

"This is very important because addressing such a situation requires inputs from different stakeholders and this is why it is important to partner with the private sector to do what’s good for the economy and for our people”, he added.

According to Dau, the finance ministry is closely working with the country’s Central Bank governor to reduce the exchange rates of the U.S. dollar against the local currency to improve the economy and reduce inflation.

He said the two institutions will work to find a solution to swelling prices of essential commodities at the market, stressing that the two institutions will have to embark on harmonized and coordinated work.

“You know that the governor of central bank with his team and I with my team met on Thursday last week and held a very important meeting in which we have agreed to reduce the exchange rates of the US dollar, either to fix it or by injecting more hard currencies so as to increase the supply,” said Dau.

The minister said his institution would exert every effort to try to improve the situation, though it would require time and patience to address it.

“The president and the government are committed to addressing this situation and because of this commitment we would like to assure our people that yes, our economy is experiencing difficulties, but the issue will take time and patience. The situation will not be automatically resolved. It will take time and this is why it is important for our people to be tolerance”, he appealed.

Investors’ confidence has sunk since the eruption of the conflict in South Sudan in December 2013, resulting in unprecedented fiscal woes which appear to have been worsened by the decline in oil prices and drop in global oil prices.

(ST)

  • 16 February 04:49, by lino

    The important thing is to stop war and seek international help to attract investors; then the government should start creating stable income rather than oil, and that means building roads, schools, and medical services.
    Every South Sudanese should have a farm to feed himself.

  • 16 February 05:28, by Tilo

    Government of SS already know what the problem is. Therefore end the war to solve the problem. Generate more gov’t institution to bring more income. Stop corruption and those who steals money from President & council of state office should be arrested and held accountable. Invest in Agriculture. Stabilize the insecurity in the country. Investors will come back and life will be normal once again

    • 16 February 05:56, by Gatluak jal

      Two of you are absolutely right: SS has been looted be Pagun Mun, Majok Agot, Nyadeng Garang D Mabor, even recently, General Thomes C. has looted Military equipment’s for personal purposes and after he knew that he will be investigated, He decide to run way and accusing president kirr of wrong doing. The so-call SPLA-IO is organization with bunch of criminal and they should be through to justice

    • 16 February 06:10, by Gatluak jal

      right now, SS need peace not the war. it’s very shameful for our leaders always stealing public money and after they realize they committed a crime they will decide to joint rebel as save heaven for them. if you look the history of those, who claimed to be the leader of SPLA-IO, the majority of them are most corrupted people in SS. For instance, Pagun has been accused of taken $3.2m US dollar.

      • 16 February 07:38, by jubaone

        Gatluak jal,
        I read the English language in your article and realize, the best for you is join your friend Taban Gai or the govt. There you dont need intelligent people, it is sufficient to be a primary school dropout or simply fake your academic credentials.

  • 16 February 07:14, by Eastern

    Kiir and his government officials know very well that the only thing that’s haemorrhaging the country’s reasources is the current war. Be it corruption in the army, etc where funds are squandered under the guise of buying war materials. Kiir should announce the time he will step down.

  • 16 February 07:21, by Ater

    no solution to south sudan economic until we accept to live in peace and harmony.

  • 16 February 08:00, by Jada

    What happened to the issue of bonds to the public that was announced last year by the central bank governor. I guess no one came forward to acquire that. Its like you are throwing your money away. There is no shortcut to this. Only peace and engaging in productive actitivies can deliver the country out of this mess. Not the number of meetings.

