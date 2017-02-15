 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 February 2017

Sudan, UN discuss ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Two Areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A man waits to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ad Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Photo Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
February 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s presidential aide Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas on Wednesday have discussed ways to enhance cooperation to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Two Areas.

South Kordofan and neighboring Blue Nile states, also known as the “Two Areas” have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

The African Union has been seeking to end the conflict for several years. However, last August, the two sides failed to sign a humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement because Khartoum refuses to allow the delivery of food to civilians in some rebel-controlled areas in the Blue Nile State directly through Asosa, an Ethiopian Town near the border with Sudan.

In a bid to break the deadlock in the peace talks between the Sudanese government and SPLM-N, the former U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth last November proposed that the USAID will deliver medical humanitarian aid to civilian in the rebel held areas by air directly after its inspection from the government.

The SPLM-N declined the proposal insisting on the need to transport 20% of the humanitarian aid directly from Asosa to the rebel areas.

Sudan’s official news agency SUNA on Wednesday quoted Ruedas as saying “the meeting discussed the role that could be played by the UN to deliver the humanitarian assistance to the Two Areas”.

She added the meeting also discussed how the two sides “could cooperate and coordinate to make use of the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Sudan for the delivery of aid to the affected areas”.

According to SUNA, Ruedas pointed that she would discuss the issue at the U.N headquarters in New York during a short trip she will undertake soon.

It is noteworthy that Hamid on Tuesday reiterated Khartoum’s readiness to implement the U.S. proposal to deliver assistance to the needy population in the Two Areas.

Also, SPLM-N leader Malik Agar on 6 February expressed readiness to discuss the U.S. proposal, saying his movement rejected the Sudanese government control of the humanitarian operation but didn’t decline the proposal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)

The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)

Sudanese oppositions’ unity and Sadiq al-Mahdi’s soft landing 2017-02-12 23:08:52 By Dr. El-tahir El-faki In the year 2011, the swift events in the Arab world ‘called the Arab Spring’ took the international community by surprise. The incidents drew urgent security arrangements (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.