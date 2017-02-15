 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 February 2017

S. Sudan’s first daughter decries suffering of civilians

February 14, 2017 (JUBA) – A daughter to South Sudan President, Salva Kiir said she is disappointed about deteriorating security situation faced by civilians in the country.

JPEG - 19.1 kb
Some of the displaced people heading at a camp in Adjumnani, Uganda (Photo: UNHCR)

Achol Salva Kiir, who lives in neighboring Kenya, said political rivalry between the president and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar is a threat to civilians.

“I cried about the starvation my people are going through after visiting hospital with no medication, church and situation in the United Nations camp was horrible,” said Achol.

She reportedly visited Agok and Apuk counties and that everything was in a "mess".

According to the first daughter, women, the elderly and children were suffering from starvation. It however remains unclear who facilitated her visit to the troubled areas.

Currently, the U.N estimates that over 3.5 million people have fled the war-torn nation after fighting erupted between the two rival factions in South Sudan. Tens of thousands of people been killed in South Sudan’s worst-ever violence since independence.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 February 08:31, by Malakal county Simon

    Tells your unwanted dad to resigns because he has overwhelmingly been rejected by people’s of South Sudan due to his failed leadership!!!!!! That’s will be the end of the suffering civilians that you cried about today......

    Just a small piece of advice for you Achol

    repondre message

    • 15 February 08:55, by Mayom County Troops

      Hey dear Achol
      please tell your father Salva Kiir Mayardit all what you have seen in the country after that i hope your father will change is mind

      repondre message

    • 15 February 08:59, by Joyuma John

      We use to advise fool that, the problem is not about Dinka as our poeple think, but the problem of SS is about elite in the government, Agok is a very home land of Salva Kiir and people are in a very bad suffering as Achol Kiir put it. let us comment about it, is Achol exaggerating it or the situation is really existing.

      repondre message

  • 15 February 08:38, by Fair Man

    Talk to your father ya last daughter Achol. It is the mess created by your Father that made our people suffer. This means, your very future in this country as former sons of President-not granted. Your father behaves like Idi Amin of Uganda and Hitler of Germany but God will help South Sudanese. Look at how he made people hate innocent Dinka, who are suffering like the rest. Call him now to go.

    repondre message

  • 15 February 08:44, by Fair Man

    You still have limited an opportunity to bring peace and don’t miss it. All should talk to your father Salva Kiir and if he does not listen to your advice, kick him out of the family. Tell him that a peace in a nation means a peace at your family. Don’t miss this last chance Achol.

    repondre message

  • 15 February 10:01, by Eastern

    A hold has three course meals in Nairobi, while those keeping Kiir in power are suffering.

    http://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2017/02/14/cash-crunch-drives-south-sudans-troops-and-families-to-the-edge/

    repondre message

  • 15 February 10:08, by may patrick

    Dirty mind ms Achol
    nothing at all force dinka to leave thier home to refugee ,if not because they weer looking for place where the food is ,keeping pretending like they were the victim ,what if what happen in juba ,were the Nuer who did it for you ,how will it look like ? am afraid even mr prsident can be starvate

    repondre message

Comment on this article



