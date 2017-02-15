February 14, 2017 (JUBA) – A daughter to South Sudan President, Salva Kiir said she is disappointed about deteriorating security situation faced by civilians in the country.

Some of the displaced people heading at a camp in Adjumnani, Uganda (Photo: UNHCR)

Achol Salva Kiir, who lives in neighboring Kenya, said political rivalry between the president and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar is a threat to civilians.

“I cried about the starvation my people are going through after visiting hospital with no medication, church and situation in the United Nations camp was horrible,” said Achol.

She reportedly visited Agok and Apuk counties and that everything was in a "mess".

According to the first daughter, women, the elderly and children were suffering from starvation. It however remains unclear who facilitated her visit to the troubled areas.

Currently, the U.N estimates that over 3.5 million people have fled the war-torn nation after fighting erupted between the two rival factions in South Sudan. Tens of thousands of people been killed in South Sudan’s worst-ever violence since independence.

(ST)