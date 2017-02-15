 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 February 2017

South Sudanese bishop accuses army of rape, arbitrary arrests

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 14, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese Anglican Bishop has accused government soldiers of allegedly raping women and young girls as well as detaining men in a village along Juba-Nimule highway, which has lately experienced series of attacks on travelers.

JPEG - 23.3 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers are pictured in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

Bishop Paul Yugusuk of Lomega Diocese in Eastern Equatoria said soldiers carried out massive sexual assaults on women in Kubi village, about 50 km on Juba-Nimule road.

“We don’t know the exact number of women who were raped but we have five [women and girls] here in Juba Teaching Hospital. Most of them are underage girls and women,” Yugusuk told reporters after visiting the victims in Juba on Monday.

According to the cleric, testimonies given by the victims pinned government soldiers stationed in Nesitu, a military outpost south of Juba that provides protection for vehicles traveling from Juba to Nimule, a South Sudanese town bordering Uganda.

“46 young men have been arrested and tortured. 42 [of the men] have been released but four are still missing. We don’t know their whereabouts,” he said.

Bishop Yugusuk said the village was also looted and the entire population had fled.

“There are only fifteen elderly people left there right now,” he added.

The South Sudanese military (SPLA) spokesman Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, however, declined to comment on allegations blamed on pro-government soldiers.

“We just heard the allegation and we are still trying to get the truth from field commanders,” Koang told Sudan Tribune by phone on Tuesday.

There have been attacks on passenger vehicles on the Juba-Nimule highway in recent weeks, which have been blamed on the armed opposition faction loyal to South Sudan’s former first vice president Riek Machar.

The SPLA have started escorting all vehicles on the 192km road leading to Uganda.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 February 07:27, by hamil

    “We just heard the allegation and we are still trying to get the truth from field commanders”.

    What truth does this thick head want? This is what these poor, hungry and barbaric Mathiang Anyoor where trained to do. When they were looting, rapping, and killing civilians in Yei and other parts of South Sudan the government was tight lipped but when their own are attacked on road ambushes they yell

    repondre message

    • 15 February 07:39, by Midit Mitot

      Hamil,
      When Mathinag Anyoor were targeting Nuer civilians in Juba 2013 Dec, many of you people were laughing Nuer, how is it now? what come around goes around.

      repondre message

    • 15 February 07:39, by Midit Mitot

      Hamil,
      When Mathinag Anyoor were targeting Nuer civilians in Juba 2013 Dec, many of you people were laughing Nuer, how is it now? what come around goes around.

      repondre message

      • 15 February 08:19, by Malakal county Simon

        Midiit Mitot

        Your comment is not helpful and no need for finger pointing at this critical time when we need Equatorians, Shilluks, Balandas, and other marginalised small tribes in order to defeat this tribal government...... Our collective effort is what we need now and nothing else thank you!!!!

        repondre message

        • 15 February 08:23, by Malakal county Simon

          Continues...

          The slaves/Dinkas can enjoys killings their country citizens due to greedy of power but they will pay the price soon until the end of the world!!!!

          repondre message

  • 15 February 07:42, by Eastern

    When the relatives of those raped strike back at unarmed Dinka, morons on this forum will cry wolf. We shall continue to go in circles meting atrocities on one another ad infinitum....

    repondre message

  • 15 February 08:24, by Angelo Achuil

    The presidency had plunged this country into violence and obscenity we would never have expected before 2011. This is so wrong and the soldiers who did this and their leaders will not go unpunished. The Church had not been vocal enough in tone proportional to atrocities being committed by gov’t & IO. I am grateful for Bishop Paul for speaking up. Sin is sin regardless of who did it!!!

    repondre message

  • 15 February 10:28, by Kush Natives

    Well, for those who are now criticizing the rappers, were the ones who were just supporting the violent among the tribes, that Dinka should be eliminated from South Sudan, so that other 63 tribes can live free of Dinka. Where’s your manhood now? Those of Hamil,Midit,Eastern and alike, are you reinforcing that village soon?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)

The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)

Sudanese oppositions’ unity and Sadiq al-Mahdi’s soft landing 2017-02-12 23:08:52 By Dr. El-tahir El-faki In the year 2011, the swift events in the Arab world ‘called the Arab Spring’ took the international community by surprise. The incidents drew urgent security arrangements (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.