Unknown gunmen kill woman in North Darfur

February 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A woman was killed on Monday evening after three gunmen attacked a group of women in an attempt to rape them in Barbogat area, some 20 kilometers west of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher.

A woman, irrigates, crops, Kabkabiya, camp, North Darfur (Public Domaine Images Photo)

A relative of the victim by the name of Ahmed Adam told Sudan Tribune that the “slain woman, Nafisa accompanied by four women went to collect firewood from a nearby valley at 1:00 pm (local time) on Monday”, saying three gunmen on camelback “appeared suddenly and attempted to rape them”.

He added the women resisted the attackers with all their strength, saying one of the gunmen “stabbed the 34 years old Nafisa three times to the heart with a knife and killed her on the spot”.

According to Adam, one of Nafisa’s companions “rushed to the army garrison in the area the army and told them the details of what happened”.

Following the incident, an army force besides a group of residents from the area tracked down the perpetrators however they failed to capture them after the nightfall.
Adam further pointed the body was transferred to El-Fasher hospital and charges have been filed under article 130 (premeditated murder) of the Penal Code.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside El-Fasher.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

