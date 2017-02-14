 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 14 February 2017

SPLA accuses former logistic general of evading investigation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 14, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan army, the SPLA, has denied accusation of being turned into tribal institution by former deputy chief of staff for logistic Gen. Thomas Cirillo and accused him of quitting to avoid corruption investigation.

JPEG - 47 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo (R) with commander of presidential guards Maj. Gen. Marial Chanuong at Juba airport on November 5, 2014 (ST).

“His (Gen. Thomas Cirillo’s) resignation was aimed at avoiding accountability and escaping justice after a massive corruption was unearthed at his directorate,” reads a press statement issued by SPLA spokesman Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang late on Monday.

Fifty-one officers, including Gen. Cirillo, were being investigated since December 2016 for disappearance of army food, fuels, lubricants and military equipment, said the military spokesman.

“[Gen.] Thomas was personally and deeply involved in a scamp in which huge consignments of military food rations, fuel, lubricants and equipment were either diverted for personal use or consumption, disappeared, sold or stolen,” Lul stressed.

Gen. Thomas Cirillo, a Bari as the Vice-President James Wani Igga, announced resignation from the army last week and accused the President Salva kiie and the SPLA chief of Staff Paul Malong Awan of undermining the national character of the army.

President Kiir denied the accusation, insisting that the majority Dinka are in the army on voluntary basis.

“SPLA strongly disputes all inaccurate and inconsistent reasons he cited for quitting the national army,” Lul said, adding that the SPLA challenges the former deputy chief of staff to “return to the country to clear his name.”

Gen. Cirillo has not indicated his next course of action but he is alleged to be out of the country since December.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 February 09:12, by jubaone

    How Funny!
    Lul you waited till Gen. Cirillo made the move and now you want to cheaply implicate him in a scandal scam. Gen. Cirillo is a Bari NOT a jienge and so thievery and banditry is not part of his culture. Look for some convincing argument. LOL-LUL!

    repondre message

    • 14 February 10:03, by Midit Mitot

      Since Lul Ruai had rejoining SPLA-IG in Juba, he is always propagate the things for the sake of his recognition from Malong, look, he had developed this unfounded words about the resignation of the true general who is feeling pain for this nonstop violent from Mathaing Anyoor, Lul is true idiot.

      repondre message

    • 14 February 10:04, by Akuma

      Jubaone,

      Cirilo is criminal, he is the one funding those militias killing citizens along highways of South Sudan by providing them with logistics. He will be deported back like others generals to Juba South Sudan though he travel to Addis with FDs yesterday. He will be trape

      repondre message

  • 14 February 09:20, by koang mi kei

    hahahahahahaha Lul never stop lying with his bloody mouth since he is run after money like sexy goat running after he goat, they did not know their insult when incompetent government insult them they are like goat who make he goat run after it for whole day yet at the last point is going to give up and enjoy sexy like she has never refuse it look when you are with IO you talk like nothing,

    repondre message

  • 14 February 09:31, by Gabriel KK

    Yes as simple as that. come and clear your name Cirillo if you are not culprit in rebels’ uniforms. It doesn’t matter how long you will stay in exile, justice will always be waiting for you. Days are numbered for corrupt officials who evade justice in the name of blaming Kiir or Dinka.

    repondre message

    • 14 February 09:47, by jubaone

      Gabriel KK,
      If Kiir and Malong swindled over $2m each and have mansions in Nairobi, you think all are thieves and criminals? No. There is nothing to be stolen anymore, the jienges have looted the country empty. This is just jienge bullshit. What Gen. Cirilo should have stolen would be guns to burst Kiir. Not Food, thats for hungry jienges.

      repondre message

      • 14 February 10:08, by Gabriel KK

        Jubaone,
        People like Peter Gadet are real rebels because their rebellion has nothing to do with money or positions. But I doubt if other senior military figures like Gen.Cirllo blame a Government without a smoke. well, there is nothing left in the bush either. Whoever going to the forest will come back as returnee and find Wani, Kiir and Taban in Governmemt.

        repondre message

  • 14 February 09:35, by Gabriel KK

    To SPLA and Government, just ask the Country of his refuge to extradite him to the Country to face Music in Court.

    repondre message

  • 14 February 09:38, by Kush Natives

    “His (Gen. Thomas Cirillo’s) resignation was aimed at avoiding accountability and escaping justice after a massive corruption was unearthed at his directorate,” reads a press statement issued by SPLA spokesman Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang late on Monday. Then why the accusation took too long up to this time without revealing it? I see this reports as a revenge from the SPLA office. The man already_

    repondre message

    • 14 February 09:45, by Kush Natives

      Con_ won the game by resigning a head of you! Mr. Lul Ruai, siding with the bad guys always put you in darkness. The case is now not about corruption any longer, rather. Follow me on the next comment!

      repondre message

  • 14 February 09:59, by Kush Natives

    Fifty-one officers, including Gen. Cirillo, were being investigated since December 2016 for disappearance of army food, fuels, lubricants and military equipment, said the military spokesman. Well, you have now left with fifty officers under an investigations asap before they resign please! Otherwise, all reports later after they resigned will be bias. Thanks,

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)

The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)

Sudanese oppositions’ unity and Sadiq al-Mahdi’s soft landing 2017-02-12 23:08:52 By Dr. El-tahir El-faki In the year 2011, the swift events in the Arab world ‘called the Arab Spring’ took the international community by surprise. The incidents drew urgent security arrangements (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.