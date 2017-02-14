 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 14 February 2017

Wau state authorities seize fuel trucks from smugglers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 13, 2017 (WAU) - The mayor of Wau municipal council, Mel Aleu Goc said four fuel trucks linked to smuggling were seized by state authorities.

JPEG - 60.1 kb
A fuel truck detained by Wau muncipal council authorities, February 13, 2017 (ST)

The move, he said, was taken in the wake of an unusual rise in fuel prices in the new state with a barrel of petrol costing SSP 50,000, while a liter of petroleum shot to more than SSP 300 in recent days.

“We recently detected the rise in fuel prices in Wau town to the extent that the price of petrol per barrel reached 50,000 SSP and a 1.5 bottle of patrol reached 300. In this situation, we launched a search operation for fuel within the town and found that traders had stored big fuel in different stores and sold it at a high profit gain in the black markets and exported fuel in a different system,” said Mel.

According to the mayor, another truck was detained in the eastern bank, and was due to be brought to a fueling station for uploading.

“What we need especially from the fuel dealers is to sell their fuel through fuel stations. Now I have formed a committee to review the fuel price and agree with trade union and sell this fuel through fuel station and selling it in the battles and in the black markets,” said Mel, who advised people to use the various fuel stations.

The mayor, however, said a committee has been formed to oversee the proper sale of fuel that would be taken to various fuel stations.

Any fuel found stored and sold on high profit is supposed to be seized and sold through legal process in the market by authorities.

Last week, the South Sudanese finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau, said fuel subsidies would be scraped after the country’s lawmakers approved his request.

The price of fuel, currently fixed at SSP22 or about 20 U.S cents a litre, will be determined by market forces of demand and supply. In the black market, for instance, a litre of fuel cost SSP100, a price expected in the aftermath of lifting subsidies.

Economic experts say fuel subsidies cost the government United $40 monthly. A liter of diesel or petrol is purchased at about $1 from East African countries and sold at 20% of the actual market price in Juba by state-owned NilePet company.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Quantifying human destruction and suffering in Sudan 2017-02-13 21:05:29 The grim calculus of international policies and politics By Eric Reeves Towards the end of her long chapter on the Rwanda genocide in “A Problem From Hell” (2002), Samantha Power renders a moment (...)

The inclusion of women in the peacemaking process 2017-02-12 23:54:36 By Adeeb Yousif The idea of this is to guide and provide an analysis of the impact of female activism on peace building efforts and it will discuss the effects of such activism on the ability to (...)

Sudanese oppositions’ unity and Sadiq al-Mahdi’s soft landing 2017-02-12 23:08:52 By Dr. El-tahir El-faki In the year 2011, the swift events in the Arab world ‘called the Arab Spring’ took the international community by surprise. The incidents drew urgent security arrangements (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.