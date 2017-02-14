South Sudan presidential advisor passes on

February 13, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese presidential adviser on religious affairs, Tahir Bior Lueth Ajak has died.

Ajak passed on Sunday evening after a short illness.

The presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny said President Salva Kiir was saddened by Ajak’s sudden demise.

“It is with sorrow to learn of Tahir Bior’s [Ajak] death,” he told Sudan Tribune Monday.

Also leader of the Islamic Council in South Sudan, Ajak was appointed presidential advisor on religious affairs in 2016.

A veteran politician from South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Ajak helped to explain to the Arab world the multi-religious composition of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) between 1983 and 2005, dismissing claims that religion mainly caused the war between Christians in the south and Muslims in north Sudan.

Ajak became the Muslims’ leader in South Sudan after the East African country got independence from Sudan in 2011.

