February 12, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese internally displaced persons (IDPs) have opposed the re-deployment of the Kenyan peacekeepers in the young nation, accusing the East African nation of involvement of fueling clashes in the capital, Juba in July last year.

UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

In a petition addressed to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the IDP urged the word body to reconsider its recent decision to re-deploy Kenyan soldiers in the country.

“We, the internally displaced South Sudanese in the protection of civilian camps across the country, have been following with great dismay and concern over the political developments again our country since July’s assassination attempt on the life of Dr. [Riek] Machar the then 1st vice president and SPLM/A-IO in Juba one,” it read.

The displaced person, in their statement, raised concerns over the head of the U.N peacekeepers, a Kenyan, who they accused of allegedly failing to protect civilians when South Sudan army clashed with the armed opposition forces on 8 July, 2016.

“We strongly believe that you will strive to bring peace to our broken society and deliver us from the brutal dictator`s administration and leadership. We also want to underline here that Kenyan government is acting brutally towards our citizens in Kenya by abducting them and deporting them to the enemies in Juba to be inhumanely tortured and most of the times killed by the regime`s notorious security agents,” further stated the IDPs’ petition to the U.N.

The internally displaced persons also expressed dismayed over renewed conflicts, that has turned ethnic in the country and urged the world body to do what it could to protect vulnerable civilians.

The group further called on the new Secretary General of the U.N pressure the warring parties into renegotiating the 2015 peace deal.

Reacting to the recent national dialogue initiative declared by President Salva Kiir, the IDPs are less optimistic about the process bringing an end to the ongoing hostilities in Africa’s newest nation.

According to the group, only an inclusive national dialogue, which is achieved after all the guns have been put silent, will ensure peace.

(ST)