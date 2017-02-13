 
 
 
S. Sudanese IDPs oppose re-deployment of Kenyan peacekeepers

February 12, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese internally displaced persons (IDPs) have opposed the re-deployment of the Kenyan peacekeepers in the young nation, accusing the East African nation of involvement of fueling clashes in the capital, Juba in July last year.

JPEG - 34.4 kb
UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

In a petition addressed to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the IDP urged the word body to reconsider its recent decision to re-deploy Kenyan soldiers in the country.

“We, the internally displaced South Sudanese in the protection of civilian camps across the country, have been following with great dismay and concern over the political developments again our country since July’s assassination attempt on the life of Dr. [Riek] Machar the then 1st vice president and SPLM/A-IO in Juba one,” it read.

The displaced person, in their statement, raised concerns over the head of the U.N peacekeepers, a Kenyan, who they accused of allegedly failing to protect civilians when South Sudan army clashed with the armed opposition forces on 8 July, 2016.

“We strongly believe that you will strive to bring peace to our broken society and deliver us from the brutal dictator`s administration and leadership. We also want to underline here that Kenyan government is acting brutally towards our citizens in Kenya by abducting them and deporting them to the enemies in Juba to be inhumanely tortured and most of the times killed by the regime`s notorious security agents,” further stated the IDPs’ petition to the U.N.

The internally displaced persons also expressed dismayed over renewed conflicts, that has turned ethnic in the country and urged the world body to do what it could to protect vulnerable civilians.

The group further called on the new Secretary General of the U.N pressure the warring parties into renegotiating the 2015 peace deal.

Reacting to the recent national dialogue initiative declared by President Salva Kiir, the IDPs are less optimistic about the process bringing an end to the ongoing hostilities in Africa’s newest nation.

According to the group, only an inclusive national dialogue, which is achieved after all the guns have been put silent, will ensure peace.

(ST)

  • 13 February 09:20, by koang mi kei

    IDP in south Sudan they have right to object Kenyan to their peacekeeper, because a mastermind behind and murderer can not be your protector at the same times. what was the credit Kenyan did in south Sudan? to get this nothing. they are the same like Ugandan who fought alongside with Govrt. international commmunity can not make that mistake again

  • 13 February 09:31, by koang mi kei

    i believe they are coming to complete their Business in South Sudan like what they did there in Kenya, am sure that is their main purpose of coming, if international community did not see this very soon Kenyan peacekeepers will give those who run to UNIMISS for their own safety to government like what they did to Gatdet Dak and Dong Luak Plus Agery.

  • 13 February 11:22, by Sadam Kuikoy

    The coward Kenyan troops need not to be brought back to south Sudan, they just a usless coward forces who can not help.

Sudan Tribune

