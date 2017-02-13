Cholera kills 14 in Eastern Lakes state: minister

February 12, 2017 (RUMBEK) – 14 people have died of a Cholera-related disease in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, an official said.
- A child receives an oral cholera vaccine dose in the South Sudan capital, Juba (Medair Photo)
Minister of Health said that at least 14 people have dead in cases suspected to be cholera.
“We have 14 death cases related to Cholera in Shambe, Lang-matot and Adior,” the state health minister, Achol Marial, disclosed.
“The death record in Shambe is 7 people and 7 others were in Lang-matot, which makes the total of 14 dead people,” he added.
According to Marial, 11 people were discharged in good conditions from Shambe, 30 from Adior and four others from Lang-Matot.
The health ministry, he said, faces numerous challenges, citing the presence of one motorboat, which is unable to cover 28 highlands.
“Lack of fuel is also affecting the motorboat operation,” added Marial.
(ST)
