South Sudan president denies turning army into tribal institution

February 12, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Sunday dismissed charges that he and the SPLA chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan have turned the national army into a tribal institution.

JPEG - 12.9 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

“There are people when they are with the government and in the army, appreciate the work of the SPLA but when they go, they say it is a tribal army. When has SPLA become my army and when it has become a tribal army,” asked president in a meeting on Sunday.

The president made the remarks on Sunday at his residence in which he met and held a usual informal meeting with some prominent members of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders.

A deputy chief of South Sudan army, General Thomas Cirilo, on Friday 10 February resigned from the army and accused President Salva Kiir and military leadership of spearheading a tribal agenda.

Cirilo further accused the He the duo (Kiir and Awan) of "deliberately orchestrated planned violations" of the August 2015 peace agreement" which led to fighting in Juba in July last year. He also accused them of targeting non-Dinka tribes, pointing to the ongoing violence in the Equatoria and Upper Nile regions.

The head of state attributed the dominance of his ethnic group to lack of people wanting to join military, citing the 2012 national mobilization when the army wanted recruits.

“When people are not ready to join the army and others accepted to volunteer, is it me or the chief of general staff who stopped them from joining”, asked Kiir. “If some people want to go, they are free to go but they should not make claims which are not true”.

Kiir said he was not surprised about people leaving the SPLA (Sudan People’s Liberation Army) because it was allegedly not the first time it was being left. “How many times have people left the SPLA and did the same people not come back,” asked president?

(ST)

  • 13 February 01:41, by Kush Natives

    Don’t worry Mr. President Salva Kiir! We’re behind You, you made a true point that the recruitment process and mobilization or transcript is a collectively responsibility of the civil populations in which inhabited the country, but if some folks turns down the call and later on trying make it a pure lie saying that the army is dominated by one tribe. That doesn’t concern is at all! The recruitment

    repondre message

    • 13 February 01:49, by Kush Natives

      If we South Sudanese don’t start telling the truth now not later, then death is not yet far from leaving us. If people are proud of creating what’s called MENs, white army, A role boys, Agwelek, Cobra Faction and the recent Tiger Faction in West Nile______. Can anybody answer my question here?

      repondre message

      • 13 February 01:51, by Kush Natives

        I mean, MTNs and Arrow boys!

        repondre message

    • 13 February 02:56, by Chong Thow

      No doubt about that. It is a tribal army. For example, Mathiang anyor they are coming from their tribe. Verybodies is know about it. What the hell he says is not a tribal army?

      repondre message

      • 13 February 04:09, by Kush Natives

        Chong Thow,
        Now you acknowledge that Mathiang Anyoor defeated you? Why always used to lie to the whole world that, JEM, SPLA-N and Ugandan armies were the problem? What a shame! Better to talk peace now, because Mathiang Anyoor isn’t going nowhere.

        repondre message

  • 13 February 01:56, by john akeen

    Mr. President there is some military commanders in SS they don’t know how to work like somebody important in the country and they don’t know what is the meaning of the important job in the country, Mr. president you need to look for the people that who can do their job and to look into what the nations want him to do for them, not a commander that who is looking into the tribes of SS.

    repondre message

    • 13 February 02:58, by john akeen

      because if this people aren’t a tribalism’s peoples or cannibalism’s peoples, why they have to come out to the public’s with that tribalism’s speech or that typically of hate speech? a leader should resign from public’s office with respect speech and he/she should think the people that he/she have served him/her during his time in the office and should thank his co-workers that who helped him

      repondre message

    • 13 February 03:30, by Paul Ongee

      Since this is an isolated case, appoint another General to replace him and move forward with the National Dialogue. The time for senseless bloodshed for positions is almost over unless the enemies of peace force SPLA to meet in the war theater again and see who’s going to win. Of course, it’s not the first time for Generals to defect back & forth.

      repondre message

      • 13 February 03:39, by Paul Ongee

        The very SPLA that has fought vigorously for the freedom of marginalized masses is still prevailing and protecting the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan. Generals come and go but SPLA remains even stronger than before because resignation or defection of Generals from SPLA is self-screening process of identifying the true Generals and patriotism.

        repondre message

        • 13 February 03:50, by Paul Ongee

          When SPLA started in 1983 every individuals from every ethnic group joined the popular movement voluntarily, not democratically formed as criticized by the enemies of peace. Was Nasir Faction democratic? No. Why did it fail to achieve its perceived democratic institutionalization. Did the current IO-Riek Machar & Lam Akol achieve that? No. Why? Because of their poor political record.

          repondre message

          • 13 February 04:08, by Paul Ongee

            Now the enemies of peace including old and new defected generals and fake politicians across the country are struggling to inform the South Sudanese nationals in world’s capitals that SPLA/M is not democratic but their daydreaming movements are democratic. I have no idea if their perceived movements are registering supporters on ethnic equal basis, with equal number of employment opportunities.

            repondre message

  • 13 February 02:14, by Kush Natives

    Mr. president I am so sorry for the people of RoSS that they undermined your efforts that you have tirelessly wasted your an energy trying to show them on how democracy works! I am personally urging you to reverse your way of governing in RoSS. Marshal laws is the only way forward in case of South Sudan! There’s no another way around to stabilized the security destabilization in the country.

    repondre message

  • 13 February 02:22, by Dinka-Defender-General

    You are definitely right Mr. P. Kiir. Remember how many tribes fought against SPLA soldiers during the civil war that led us to our independent? Many tribes. Thus, don’t worry about these self-serving generals or politicians. Let them go. They will back later. Furthermore, there are many loyal generals who are committing to protect the country territories and peoples.

    repondre message

