

February 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition National Umma Party (NUP) on Sunday has condemned the killing of seven cattle herders in South Kordofan saying it is holding consultations to form a national committee to investigate the incident.

Seven cattle herders from the Hawazma tribe have been killed and one injured on Friday morning near Al-Hujairat area, some 30 kilometres west of Kadugli, South Kordofan capital.

The ruling National Congress Party (NCP) accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels of committing the crime and called on the African Union and the international community to investigate the incident.

For its part, the SPLM-N issued a statement denying any involvement in the attack, pointing its army has no presence in the Al-Hujairat area.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the NUP said it is making contacts to establish the truth and identify the culprits, adding that consultations are underway to form a national committee to probe the incident.

It announced that a delegation from the NUP would arrive in the area during the coming days to offer condolences, calling on the residence to stay unified against those who attempt to create sedition in the homeland.

“The regime doesn’t only bear responsibility for the deteriorating security situation in South Kordofan but also for failure to protect the residence due to its [failed] policies in the region,” said the NUP.

The statement pointed that the security situation in South Kordofan is extremely dangerous, saying that attacks and violations are being committed against the residents on daily bases.

The NUP further described the incident as “heinous massacre”, saying it represents a dangerous precedent and a continuation of the crimes targeting residents and their cattle amid complete absence of the state and its institutions.

It added that the incident is part of the repercussions and effects of the ongoing war in South Kordofan, pointing to the prevalence of armed robberies in the region.

The statement pointed that recruitment of the outlaws in the government militias poses serious security, social and economic danger on the lives of the residents.

South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

(ST)