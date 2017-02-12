

February 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has accused the SPLM-N rebels of killing of seven cattle herders in south Kordofan State and called on the African Union and the international community to investigate the incident.

Seven cattle herders from the Hawazma tribe have been killed and one injured on Friday morning near Al-Hujairat area, some 30 kilometres west of Kadugli, South Kordofan capital.

Before the official reaction of the NCP, several officials from the ruling party accused SPLM-N elements saying they were behind the assault.

The SPLM-N on Friday issued a statement denying any involvement in the attack, pointing its army has no presence in the Al-Hujairat area.

Nonetheless, the NCP accused on Saturday the rebel group saying it takes advantage of the unilateral cessation of hostilities to target civilians and steal their cattle.

"We call on all parties keen to stop the war and achieve peace in the Sudan and in particular the African Union, international and regional organizations and the international community to the strongly condemn the ongoing crimes, which have been committed by the SPLM-N," said the statement of the ruling party.

It further called to designate the SPLM-N as a terrorist group saying the rebel group "has been committing acts of murder and triggering the displacement of civilians".

The ruling party recently said frustrated by the SPLM-N refusal to accept an American proposal to break the deadlock over a humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement between the two parties in the Two Areas.

The SPLM-N said they were attached to their demand to open a safe humanitarian corridor to the rebel controlled areas through the Ethiopian border town of Asosa, to transport 20% of humanitarian relief.

They said this safe corridor can also serve to transport the sick and wounded fighters abroad for treatment and the movement of its negotiators between their territory and the venue of the peace talks in Addis Ababa.

