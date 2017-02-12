Kuwait’s senior military official visits Sudan

February 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — Kuwait’s Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen. Mohammad Khaled Al-Khodher Saturday has started a three-day visit to Sudan for talks on military cooperation.

According to the official SUNA, the Kuwaiti senior military official and his accompanying delegation, aims to strengthen military cooperation in the areas of training and exchange of experiences between the Sudanese Kuwaiti armed forces.

Al-Khodher was received on Sayruday evening by his Sudanese counterpart, Lt Gen. Emad Al-Din Mustafa Adawi at Khartoum airport and will meet the Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf.

Also, he will attend the graduation ceremony for the Kuwaiti officers from the Sudanese Military Academy and visit a number of military academic and training institutions.

The visit of the Kuwait military official comes four days after a similar visit to Khartoum by the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Lt Gen. Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.

It confirms the improvement of Sudan’s relations with the Gulf countries which have increased its political and economic support to Khartoum since its participation in the Saudi-led regional coalition against the Shiite Houthi militants in Yemen.

Also Khartoum broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran and expelled Iranian diplomats after an attack on Saudi embassy in January 2016.

(ST)