 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 11 February 2017

Sudan, Zambia sign framework cooperation agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Zambia's foreign minister Harry Kalaba and Sudanese counterpart Gahndour sign cooperation agreement on 11 February 2017 (ST Photo)

February 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Zambia on Saturday have signed a framework cooperation agreement besides a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoU).

On Friday, Zambia’s foreign minister Harry Kalaba arrived in Khartoum in an official two-day visit to hold bilateral talks. His visit is considered the first of its kind by a senior Zambian official to Sudan during the last thirty years.

The visiting Zambian top diplomat and his accompanying delegation on Saturday met with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir at the guest house in Khartoum.

Following the meeting, Kalaba told reporters that al-Bashir asked him to convey several messages to the Zambian President Edgar Lungu, adding his visit to Khartoum aims to develop bilateral relations in the various fields.

It is noteworthy that the official joint session was held on Saturday at the foreign ministry premises where the two sides discussed ways to enhance economic, trade and cultural cooperation besides political coordination on regional and international issues.

Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters following the meeting that “the two sides signed a framework agreement that would open the door to sign a number of agreements during the visit of the Zambian President to the country”.

However, he didn’t elaborate on the exact date of the upcoming visit of the Zambian President Edgar Lungu to Khartoum.

He added that Kalaba’s visit was closely coordinated between the two ministries on the sidelines of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

“The two nations have enjoyed old economic relations and they agreed to proceed on to establish a joint ministerial committee,” he said.

Ghandour pointed that the two countries seek to strengthen African relations, saying the meeting “discussed all peace issues in the region”.

He stressed that the two sides share identical views on the various issues, pointing they work together to achieve peace and security in Africa.

The Sudanese foreign minister further said the meeting underscored the need to strengthen political, security, social and economic relations between the two countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Dollarising the South Sudanese economy: an ingredient or a remedy? 2017-02-09 05:46:45 By Golda T. Abbe Recently there have been talk about dollarising the economy of South Sudan. The backdrop is political instability and insecurity. The driver seems to be economic mismanagement, (...)

A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.