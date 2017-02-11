Wife of Sudanese rights defender warns against his deteriorating health situation

February 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Family of the detained activist Mudawi Ibrahim Adam on Saturday said he still continues with his hunger strike pointing that his health situation has deteriorated significantly.

Mudawi Ibrahim

Adam was arrested on Wednesday 7 December at the Khartoum University, where he works as an engineering professor.

It is noteworthy that the family of the human rights defender had previously disclosed he was exposed to severe physical torture and expressed deep concern about his health condition.

They pointed that Adam had underwent esophagus surgery, saying he also suffers from a heart problem.

Also, Adam’s family earlier said it has submitted two memos to the NISS and the Justice Ministry asking to be allowed to visit him and demanding authorities to bring him before court.

In a press conference on Saturday, Adam’s wife, Sabah Mohamed said her husband “spent 62 days in prison amid very complex health conditions and hunger strike”.

She pointed that the information office at the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has contacted the family and allowed them to visit him in his detention facility.

“[We] found him in a bad health situation and he was debilitated and suffered from weakness and wasting,” she said.

Mohamed added that her husband looked exhausted due to hunger strike he entered from 22 to 29 January and the current one which is still ongoing, saying she tried to convince him to end the hunger strike to give a chance to efforts made by his brothers and friends to secure his release or bring him to a fair and public trial.

“All efforts [to release him] have failed which made him enter a second hunger strike from 2 February to present in protest against detaining him without interrogation except for two times since he was arrested,” she added.

Mohamed pointed that the office of the state security prosecution filed charges against her husband accusing him of attempted suicide, denying that they were being informed about the reasons behind her husband’s arrest.

Amnesty International has earlier demanded the Sudanese authorities to “immediately and unconditionally” release Adam and “all other detainees who have been arrested arbitrarily”, and take measures to rein in the excessive powers of the NISS.

From December 2003 to January 2005, Mudawi had been arrested, during several months in connection with his work with the Sudan Social Development Organization (SUDO) in Darfur.